"f*#k-you to the critics"-Law Roach shares his experience on styling Travis Kelce for viral GQ cover

Travis Kelce has stepped into a new spotlight with his recent GQ September cover, styled by Law Roach in a shoot that has sparked wide discussion online. Photographed by Ryan McGinley in Florida’s Everglades, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end posed with animals, luxury fashion pieces, and bold looks that departed from his usual self-styled appearances. Speaking to GQ on August 12, 2025, Roach described the creative direction in full as

“almost like a f*#k-you to the critics,”

explaining that Travis Kelce, who famously doesn’t work with a stylist and usually shops for himself, approached the process with complete openness. Roach recalled,

“He was so fun. He was like, I don’t care. I’ll do that,”

noting that while many athletes want input on their looks, Kelce was happy to experiment. The stylist linked this attitude to the timing of the shoot, which came right after photos had circulated of Kelce with commentary about his shape, making the raw, revealing images a powerful response to those remarks.

The collaboration saw Kelce take on challenging concepts, from holding a live alligator to balancing on a flyboard wearing a Prada vest and ERL boxers. Roach explained that the styling aimed to highlight Kelce’s physical presence while integrating high-fashion elements.

The 12-hour shoot required navigating wetlands, interacting with live animals, and wearing outfits ranging from fur coats to bare construction vests. Travis Kelce, recognized for choosing his own game-day attire, approached the task with an open attitude and trust in Roach’s creative guidance. The visuals created have attracted significant attention, as enthusiasts and media emphasize the mix of athleticism, fashion, and personal expression displayed in the feature

Law Roach on building the Travis Kelce shoot

Law Roach arrives at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards at The Orpheum Theatre on July 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

Roach told GQ that working with an NFL player required a different approach from styling actors or models.

“Well, my starting point was: This is going to be tough. Because he's huge! [Laughs.] He’s a big guy,”

he said, noting Travis Kelce isn’t sample size. The focus was on accentuating Kelce’s build rather than fitting him into standard fashion samples.

"We wanted to make sure the fashion could accentuate his physicality, not the other way around."

Inspiration came from Florida’s environment, incorporating swamp settings, construction imagery, and wildlife. He and McGinley exchanged images of men fishing, doing construction, and wrestling with alligators to shape the visual story. Roach even flew in his own oversized Hermès HAC 60 bag from Los Angeles for a shot juxtaposing high luxury with rugged terrain, saying,

"I thought bringing those worlds together would create an amazing picture."

Describing the swamp scene, he said,

"Abso-f*ck*n’-lutely. We were at Mack’s Fish Camp, which is run by these two guys, and the property has been in their family for five generations. So they know the animals and they know exactly what to do and what not to do. They were jumping in the water with the alligators. And they had a wild fucking pig running around,"

adding that locals at Mack’s Fish Camp knew exactly how to work around these animals. Roach expected more opinions given the rise of athlete-driven tunnel walk fashion, but Travis Kelce embraced every idea.

This included going shirtless in multiple shots, posing in waders with a fur Etro hat, holding a live alligator, and wearing a fluorescent construction vest in the ocean. Roach explained that the timing made the raw imagery seem like a direct challenge to the critics, which he considered to be a strong statement.

Travis Kelce’s role and reaction

Travis Kelce stands in the second tee box during the first round of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 11, 2025 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce, who has been open about usually handling his own wardrobe choices, surprised Roach by embracing a truly collaborative role in the process. He arrived ready to experiment with unconventional concepts, such as thigh-high waders paired with a fur Etro hat or chest-deep ocean shots in a construction vest.

He approached each look with enthusiasm and an openness to new ideas, taking time to understand Roach’s vision and the creative reasoning behind each choice. Roach observed that Kelce’s willingness to step outside his comfort zone helped create a variety of striking images that balanced athletic presence with high-fashion elements.

Roach noted that this openness was especially powerful given the timing, shortly after critics had commented on Kelce’s physique. By leaning into a more raw, unfiltered presentation, Kelce projected a quiet defiance, which Roach described as

“really, really, really powerful.”

His willingness to push boundaries helped the shoot capture both the swagger and vulnerability behind the athlete. The shoot also coincided with GQ’s in-depth interview, where Kelce spoke candidly about his offseason training, career ambitions beyond football, and his relationship with Taylor Swift.

A deep dive into Travis Kelce’s personal and professional world

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The GQ feature blended high-fashion editorial spreads with reflections from Travis Kelce about his life on and off the field. The profile explored his determination to bounce back after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss and his evolving mindset about football and life beyond the NFL. He also discussed his relationship with Taylor Swift, noting that having a partner who understands the scrutiny and challenges of a public career helps them navigate those moments together.

Travis Kelce shared personal stories about his upbringing, including memories of discovering his father working extra jobs during the holidays and visiting his mother’s office when he was suspended from school. He recalled watching her progress from cubicles to an executive office, an experience that showed him the value of persistence and ambition.

He also reflected on how his parents supported both him and his brother in pursuing their goals, and how his father often noticed his ability to surprise people with quick thinking and unique problem-solving. These accounts highlighted the role his family played in shaping his resilience, work ethic, and confidence. The visual styling underscored these themes of determination, self-awareness, and individuality, offering a fuller portrait of the player.

Law Roach and Travis Kelce’s collaboration on the GQ September cover presented a distinctive mix of sport, style, and narrative. The shoot’s raw aesthetic and bold fashion choices reflected Kelce’s willingness to embrace risk and push beyond his usual image. It also demonstrated Roach’s ability to adapt his creative process to different personalities and physicalities. As both the images and the interview continue to circulate, they mark a notable moment in the intersection of fashion and professional sports.

