Project Runway's Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, and Law Roach share their honest feelings about season 21 of the fashion competition

Project Runway, the Emmy Award-winning fashion competition, premiered with a new season on July 31, 2025. It brought back Heidi Klum as host of the series with Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia and celebrity stylist Law Roach as the judges. In an interview with Access Hollywood, posted on August 2, 2025, the trio discussed the latest season, the toughest judge on the panel, competition drama, and more.Law also got candid about his role in the fashion industry, stating that he still felt like an &quot;outsider&quot; sometimes, and that he had much left to achieve.The trio further reflected on the competitive nature of the show and the tension among the contestants. While each had their own personalities and ways of judging, the Project Runway stars admitted that they did not hesitate to state their opinions and verdicts to the participants.Nina, Law, and Heidi also reflected on memorable incidents from past seasons and shared their take on current fashion trends.Project Runway is a competition series where 12 fashion designers from different backgrounds compete for a chance to launch their careers and excel by taking it to the next level in the fashion industry.Project Runway star Nina Garcia names Law Roach as the most unfiltered judge of the showHeidi, Law, and Nina conducted interviews with each other for Access Hollywood, discussing topics such as the competition, personal struggles, and more. In the first round, Nina asked her co-stars if they thought the latest season was competitive at all and if there would be any tears.Heidi immediately chimed in, saying there would be tears in the &quot;very first episode.&quot;&quot;So many tears that I couldn't believe it because obviously also our designers get interviewed, which we don't see until it's cut, and yeah, there's a lot of tears, a lot, to the point where I was actually sad when I saw that,&quot; she added.However, her Project Runway co-panelist, Law, disagreed, saying that he was not sad at all because he loved tears. Nina chimed in, confirming that Law actually laughed at the tears. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile reflecting on the competitive nature of the show, Law mentioned that season 21 was &quot;super competitive.&quot;&quot;And we have a set of twins that's competing against each other, so that brings an entirely different level of competitive,&quot; he said.Heidi added that the show also featured returning contestants, who came back with a &quot;revenge feeling&quot; and escalated the competition among the cast members.When asked if season 21 was a &quot;level up&quot; from the past installments, Law stated that Heidi's return was a level up in itself. Nina agreed, but also added that the inclusion of Law, the judge who spoke &quot;the truth,&quot; gave the latest season a new edge.The trio then discussed who among them was the toughest judge. Heidi said they were equally critical but had their own ways of expressing it.&quot;Law says it as it is. There's no wrapping anything beautiful. He's just like gives it. Heidi is very fair. Almost to the T,&quot; Nina opined. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Project Runway expert then asked Law about the moment he realized he made it in fashion. Law replied, saying he had &quot;impostor syndrome,&quot; which made him feel like an outsider still fighting to make a mark.&quot;The first time I knew I made it was when I got my first appointment at Hermes in Paris. And they were like, 'Monsieur, Law Roach is coming. The stylist to Celine Dion is coming today.' And then they cleared out a room and brought me all these bags and champagne. I was like, 'Okay, I made it,'&quot; the Project Runway judge recalled.Shortly after, Nina and Heidi reflected on the &quot;wildest moments from the first few seasons,&quot; recalling a time when they had a &quot;laughing fit&quot; to the point where shooting had to be put on hold. Heidi also reminisced about the moment when she gave Michael Kors a &quot;muscle riding&quot; session, causing him to pass out for a while.In the concluding section of the interview, the Project Runway trio analyzed a photograph of men in over-the-knee boots, expressing their approval for the trend.Project Runway can be streamed on Hulu and Disney+.