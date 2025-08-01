Heidi Klum is back on Project Runway season 21: Meet the judges and designers

Project Runway has returned for season 21 with a significant homecoming: Heidi Klum, the show’s original host. She returns to the judges’ panel after an eight-year absence. Heidi left the series in 2018 following its move from Bravo to Lifetime. She will reunite with longtime judge Nina Garcia and former contestant-turned-mentor Christian Siriano, while celebrity stylist Law Roach joins as a new judge.The new season premiered on July 31 on Freeform, with streaming on Hulu and Disney+. This season, Project Runway features 12 up-and-coming designers competing for fashion supremacy.The season also marks the show’s latest network shift, now airing on Freeform after time on Bravo, Lifetime, and most recently, Bravo again. With Heidi back and Law Roach as a new judge, viewers are excited about what season 21 will bring.Heidi's departure from and return to Project Runway View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHeidi Klum’s comeback is a major draw for longtime fans, as she helped establish Project Runway as a fashion reality TV staple during its initial 2004-2018 run. Her departure coincided with the show’s move to Lifetime, where it continued without her, and later with Karlie Kloss as host.Heidi instead focused on her Amazon series Making the Cut with Tim Gunn, but her return now feels like a homecoming. Since then, she has also appeared on several other reality shows, including America's Got Talent, where she was a judge.The supermodel cited the fresh dynamic of the judging panel as a key reason for her return, telling E! News:&quot;Doing this with Law, and obviously Nina, we've known each other for so long, Christian Siriano. And just having these 12 amazing, talented designers on the stage, it's just the most fun thing for me to watch and be part of.&quot;Project Runway judges and designers View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Heidi will be hosting, Christian Siriano will serve as a mentor. Nina Garcia and Law Roach will serve as judges for this season, with the addition of guest judges.The DesignersAntonio Estrada – A self-taught designer known for vibrant, rebellious designs and the twin brother of Jesus Estrada.Jesus Estrada – Returning Project Runway alum from season 7, with an Old Hollywood-inspired aesthetic.Belania Daley - Sustainable fashion advocate and founder of BCD Planet, specializing in eco-conscious streetwear.Caycee Black - Gender-fluid designer and a Project Runway season 19 alum, with bold, hand-painted prints.Angelo Rosa - Dominican-American designer blending streetwear and luxury, and head designer for Hvman.Joan Madison - Bridal and theatrical wear expert, who runs Joan’s Bridal Couture.Alex Foxworth - Designer inspired by Japanese heritage, incorporating kimono techniques into modern fashion.Veejay Floresca - Filipino designer specializing in deconstructed bridal and avant-garde ready-to-wear.Joseph McRae - Former electrical engineer turned gender-fluid fashion designer with bold proportions.Madeline Malenfant - Vintage and Renaissance-inspired designer with a handmade, artisanal approach.Yuchen Han - Futurist designer and founder of Alienant; winner of the Yu Prize.Ethan Mundt - Avant-garde drag artist from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13.The season trailer hints at high-stakes challenges, including a Disney-themed design battle, with guest judges like Sofia Vergara and Zac Posen adding star power.Watch Project Runway season 21 on Freeform, with episodes also available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.