“Best audition we’ve had today”- America's Got Talent judge Simon praises Dewayne Jackson’s stand-up performance

Season 20 of America's Got Talent has reached episode 9 on July 29, 2025. It was an audition episode, during which Howie Mandel gave out the last Golden Buzzer of the season. It also saw some great performances that left the judges, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Mel B on the edges of their seats.Dewayne Jackson was one of them. He was a person with disability and garnered hooting from the audience, during and after his stand-up comedy performance. All four judges praised him and said yes to take him to the next round. The audience, too, gave him a standing ovation and approved of his skills."That was one of the best auditions we've had today, genuinely," said Simon.Dewayne went back feeling "awesome" and stated that he couldn't wait to perform more in the upcoming rounds.What happened during Dewayne Jackson's stand-up performance on America's Got Talent season 20 episode 9?Before his performance, Dewayne told the cameras that he hailed from Stockton, California. He said his childhood was different because he was raised by his grandmother in a two-bedroom house that accommodated seven people. He added that he got his barber's license and had been cutting people's hair ever since. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post"Just imagine, two minutes can change my life. So I can wait," said Dewayne.He referred to the long queue of people waiting for their turn to perform in front of the judges. He added that he had been doing stand-up for 25 years, so his performance on the America's Got Talent stage was long overdue. Then, when he pulled up to the stage in his wheelchair, the crowd cheered for him.Dewayne Jackson introduced himself as Insane Wayne, a stand-up comedian with a "sit-down perspective." He said this performance was the biggest moment of his life and that he wanted to win and be noticed. Like Howie, he got into comedy on a dare and ended up loving it. After Mel B wished him luck, he began his act, which ended with a standing ovation from the crowd.What the America's Got Talent judges said about Insane Wayne's performanceHowie said that Dewayne was memorable, likable, and "real". He also told him that he had a shot at doing great things on America's Got Talent season 20. Simon noted that it was one of the best performances of the episode."You're just naturally funny. Jokes are great. You timed it so well, you just got to the good bits," Simon added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMel B told him that he indeed was funny and that he made her "belly laugh" all the way. Just when she said this, Dewayne demanded to get a Golden Buzzer. However, she told him they couldn't give it to him because they had run out. After all four judges said yes and the crowd cheered in approval, Dewayne went backstage and chatted with Terry.He told him that he felt so "awesome" that he almost walked off-stage. Terry told him that he couldn't wait to see more of him, to which Dewayne said that he couldn't wait to perform more.