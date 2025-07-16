"Howie Mandel, what was that?" - America's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell questions fellow panelist on red buzzer press for GRV dance group

America's Got Talent season 20 episode 7 premiered on NBC on July 15, showcasing the seventh round of auditions. One standout performance from the episode was that of the GRV dance group, featuring members from different walks of life.

Ad

The judges and audience were left in awe by the GRV dance group's energetic moves and the overall synchronous performance. However, judge Howie Mandel pressed the red button near the end of their presentation, prompting the fans in audience to boo him.

After the performance, Simon Cowell wasted no time in voicing the audience's concerns and asked Howie why he pressed the red button for the act.

"Howie Mandel, what was that?" Simon asked Howie.

Ad

Trending

In response, Howie explained that while he felt GRV was a great dancing group, he pointed out that they were in season 20, and they needed to be bigger, better, and more exciting than what they had presented in the episode.

America's Got Talent contestant dance group GRV shares their reason to dance

Ad

America's Got Talent season 20 episode 7 introduced a new lineup of participants, each performing their best act, trying to impress the judges and get enough 'Yeses' to advance to the next round.

In the episode, after the GRV walked up the stage, one of the team members stepped forward to share that they were a dancing team from Anaheim, California.

When Simon asked if the members had day jobs, another member replied that their team was full of nurses, engineers, and other professionals. However, he noted that at the end of the day, all they wanted was to dance.

Ad

The America's Got Talent judge then asked what the group's ultimate dream was, wondering if they wanted to perform in Vegas or if they wanted to tour with other artists.

"I think we want dance to just kind of hold itself and be able to be a main act, not dancing behind an artist. Well, do more of this with each other and for each other for as long as we can," a team member answered.

Ad

Another GRV team member further displaced his passion and dedication towards the dance art form, sharing that he had recently put in his two-week notice for his job so that he could give dancing his 100%.

Ad

With the introduction done, the America's Got Talent participating team went on to perform an office-inspired routine in office attire, dancing to The Weeknd's “Open Hearts.” Through their performance, the group tried to portray the 9-to-5 grind into a jaw-dropping synchronous dance performance.

While the audience in the auditorium loved the performance, Howie pressed his red buzzer, expressing his disappointment with GRV's act. After the routine, when Mel B stood to give the dance group a standing ovation, Howie even questioned why she was standing for them.

Ad

However, the rest of the three America's Got Talent judges, Mel B, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell, disagreed with Howie's decision and gave GRV their Yes, allowing them to advance to the next round.

"I saw and felt the energy and the dedication that went into this. This is what this show is all about. Regular people with regular jobs are coming out in front of America. Think you have to respect the fact that an audition, uh doesn't always go your way and hopefully you come away with even if it was a no that you've learned something. However, you won't be going away with a no. You'll be going away with three yeses," Simon said.

Ad

America’s Got Talent season 20 episodes premiere every Tuesday on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More