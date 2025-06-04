"It was actually really exciting"— America's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell praises Amanda Badertscher's football trick performance

America's Got Talent season 20 episode 2 premired on NBC on June 3, showcasing the second round of auditions. The episode introduced a fresh lineup of contestants, each hoping to impress the judges and earn a coveted "Yes" to move forward in the competition.

One standout contestant was Amanda Badertscher, a dedicated sports teacher who took to the stage with a unique mission—to inspire her students. As part of her act, Amanda showcased her football skills by performing impressive shots from three different locations, blending athleticism with precision.

The judges and audience were left in awe by Amanda's impressive football trick shots. Judge Simon Cowell admitted that it’s often hard to predict how well a performance will go until it unfolds on stage. After watching Amanda’s act, he praised her by saying it was “really exciting.”

"You know what? You have no idea what's going to happen until it happens. And it was actually really exciting," he told the contestant.

America's Got Talent contestant Amanda Badertscher explains the importance of her performance

In America's Got Talent season 20 episode 2, before Amanda Badertscher hit the stage, she reflected on her past and explained the gravity of her participation on the NBC talent show. Amanda shared that 20 years ago, she was living in her parents' house, watching America's Got Talent with her mom. She couldn't believe how much things had changed since then, and the fact that she had now become a part of the show.

After looking around the contestant waiting room, Amanda felt overwhelmed by the talent surrounding her. She remarked about their looks, stating how they belonged in Hollywood. In comparison to them, the America's Got Talent star noted that she was just a teacher. She shared that she had never performed in front of a crowd before and believed she was the "underdog" among her fellow contestants.

After making her way to the stage, Amanda talked about her life as a teacher and the reason behind her America's Got Talent appearance.

"My name is Amanda Badertscher, and I'm from Dallas, Georgia. I teach physical education at the middle school level. And I'm always encouraging my students to step outside their comfort zone," she shared.

The America's Got Talent contestant continued:

"They'll come to me, and they're like, 'You know, I'm really nervous about trying out for the basketball team'. And I'm like, 'You have this!' So, I'm like, if I'm going to talk the talk, I better walk the walk."

Before Amanda could start with her act, the production brought in two standing hoop nets for the football shots.

Additionally, to further add a fun element to her performance, the contestant also prepared two cardboard sheets, hilariously displaying judge Simon and host Terry diving while playing a game of American football.

The two cardboard sheets were placed behind the two hoop nets, making it look like Simon and Terry featured on the cardboard were catching the incoming football being shot into the nets.

"I have three minutes to hit three different targets from three different locations. The first location, I have to make three footballs. The second location, I have to make two. And then for the grand finale, I have to make one football," she explained.

Amanda completed the challenge with ease. While she wasn't able to make some of the initial shots, she was proud to make the final shot without any additional tries.

The judges were impressed by the performance, and the contestant left the stage receiving four yeses.

America’s Got Talent season 20 episodes premiere every Tuesday on NBC.

