"A bit boring"— America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell stops Anna Wilson’s performance mid-song and prompts a second try

During a season 20 episode 7 of America’s Got Talent's audition rounds, Simon Cowell made a critical decision mid-performance that altered the course of Anna Wilson’s audition. After Wilson sang the beginning of Adele’s Make You Feel My Love, Cowell interrupted, telling her:

“I hate to do this; I think that song is a bit boring," prompting her to switch to a different track.

The audition, which began as an unplanned appearance orchestrated by Wilson’s mother, concluded with the 21-year-old advancing to the next round following three yes votes from the judges.

Simon Cowell halts Anna Wilson’s first song and prompts a second performance on America’s Got Talent stage

Anna Wilson’s surprise audition

Wilson initially arrived at the taping under the impression that she would be experiencing a “VIP Experience” from the audience. However, her mother had a different plan.

During a pause between performances, Wilson’s mom excused herself and returned onstage, revealing her true intention: to surprise her daughter with an America’s Got Talent audition opportunity. The mother further explained the motivation behind the surprise.

“Last year Anna decided she wanted to make a go of music and she asked me to get her some gigs around town. I said, you know what, I’m just gonna submit her,” she told the judges.

Wilson was then invited to the stage, where she admitted feeling "confused" but maintained composure. Simon Cowell acknowledged the surprise and suggested she take some time to "prepare," telling her to go backstage and jokingly deal with her mother.

Cowell stops the performance and asks for a second song

After taking some time backstage, Wilson chose to sing Adele’s Make You Feel My Love, explaining that she picked the song because she always dedicates it to her mom and believed it was a "full circle" moment. As she began the performance, Cowell listened briefly before interrupting.

Cowell addressed Wilson directly and said he hated to stop the performance but found the song a bit "boring," which prompted boos from the America’s Got Talent audience.

He then suggested she try something else, which led to her second performance. Wilson accepted the feedback and began singing Maren Morris’s My Church, an upbeat song with a contrasting tone.

Following the second performance, Sofia Vergara responded:

“That was beautiful!... Simon was, like, heartbreaking to be stopping in the middle of the song, but usually when he does that it’s because he knows that there’s potential.”

Mel B. acknowledged Wilson's circumstances and said she wanted to commend her, emphasizing that she had been placed in a "tricky" situation.

Anna Wilson reflects on the experience in her Instagram post

Ahead of the America’s Got Talent episode’s airing, Wilson shared her thoughts on social media. In her July 14, 2025, Instagram post, she expressed gratitude for the "overwhelming love and support" she had received from family, friends, and her community.

She recalled how long she had dreamed of a moment like this, saying,

“I remember being six years old, watching American Idol… to actually audition with [Simon] right there in front of me was the most surreal feeling of my life.”

She ended the post by thanking her mother and expressing gratitude to God, emphasizing that He was the source of all her success.

Season 20 of America’s Got Talent is available for streaming anytime on Peacock.

