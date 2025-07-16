"Chase my dreams again" — America’s Got Talent alum Jessica Sanchez shares her reflections on a remarkable comeback after 20 years

Jessica Sanchez is back on the America’s Got Talent stage, two decades after she first appeared as a 10-year-old contestant in season 1. Reflecting on her journey in a post shared ahead of her return, Sanchez stated,

“What a huge blessing it is to be able to come back and chase after my dreams again after 20 years.”

In episode 7 of the America's Got Talent season 20 auditions, she presented herself again to the judges and the audience as a seasoned artist who has experienced personal growth and has a revitalized sense of purpose.

Jessica Sanchez returns to America’s Got Talent after two decades

Through a wildcard, Jessica Sanchez reached the America's Got Talent semifinals in 2006. She was eliminated following her rendition of Celine Dion's I Surrender. At 30, her comeback to the show was a full-circle moment. In the episode about how the years following her first appearance changed her bond with music, she opened up.

Jessica clarified that this was much influenced by her upbringing, as she was shaped by outside expectations and pressure about her identity and creative direction. As she battled to match her real self with what others wanted her to be, this caused her to believe she had "fallen out of love" with music.

“Maybe it took me 20 years. I’m excited to be back,” she added.

Additionally, in an Instagram post on May 3, ahead of America’s Got Talent's premiere, she wrote,

"Being 10 years old on AGT played such a massive role in me believing in something bigger for myself, for my voice."

Performing Beautiful Things

Sanchez’s performance of Beautiful Things was met with a significant audience reaction. The applause came even before the America’s Got Talent judges gave their feedback, signaling a strong connection between the performance and the viewers in the studio.

Simon Cowell addressed the moment, telling her that the America's Got Talent audience "likes" her. Howie Mandel also responded to her return with a remark on the passage of time, saying,

“I gotta say, wow, 20 years is a long time but well worth the wait. I love that song, and you made this song your own, and you blew the roof off the place, you are so wonderful.”

Mel B. was concise yet straightforward in her reply, stating that she was "speechless" and recognizing Sanchez's remarkable talent by declaring that she has the voice of an angel.

A personal and professional milestone

Beyond her return to the America’s Got Talent stage, Sanchez revealed personal milestones that have coincided with her reentry into the spotlight.

“I found my lane. I’m married now… another surprising thing is, I recently found out that I’m pregnant!” she shared during the episode.

Sofía Vergara responded to the series of events unfolding onstage, saying,

“I don't know, I think there is something very special happen[ing] on this stage with you. It’s so amazing that we are on the 20th anniversary, the 20th season, you’re here again after 20 years"

Sánchez’s performance earned her a Golden Buzzer from Sofia Vergara on America’s Got Talent, sending her straight to the next round. Vergara shouted “Bravo!” as gold confetti fell, celebrating Sánchez’s success after 20 years of preparation.

