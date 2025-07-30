Indian dance group Unreal wins the last Golden Buzzer of America's Got Talent season 20

America's Got Talent season 20 returned with a new episode on July 29, 2025. The segment saw the Unreal dance team from India win judge Howie Mandel's second and the season's final Golden Buzzer. The crew's audition left a lasting impression on the panelists, especially Howie, who mentioned that he had never seen anything like that before.Howie firmly believed that the crew deserved &quot;everything,&quot; but more than anything else, to go &quot;all the way to the Live Shows.&quot; With that said, the America's Got Talent judge leaned in and hit the Golden Buzzer, advancing the dance group to the next stage of the contest. Host Terry Crews was equally wowed with what he saw, as he told the boys backstage that he would buy tickets to watch them perform.Calling them a &quot;perfect act for season 20,&quot; Terry added:&quot;I think you’re going to take this all the way.&quot;The Unreal dance group is a returning auditionee who first appeared on the America's Got Talent stage in 2022. However, their journey ended sooner than expected as they failed to make it to the 55 acts selected for the semi-finals.In a July 7, 2025, Instagram post (@unreal.crew), the dance group wrote that they were returning to the stage to redeem themselves, and they did by earning the Golden Buzzer.What did America's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell say about Unreal's performance? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Unreal dance crew is from Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. Formed in 2018, the group has been practicing for its AGT audition for the last five years. While introducing themselves to the cameras, one member explained that they grew up dancing and copying Bollywood choreographies. However, the journey was not without challenges. They faced several obstacles due to a lack of support from parents and other family members. Consequently, it was not easy for them to sustain themselves or grow as dancers. &quot;They prefer for us to study and become a doctor or something else,&quot; a member told the America's Got Talent cameras.However, despite the pressure from parents, the members of Unreal continued to pursue their passion and follow their dream to &quot;become superstars.&quot; They believed that AGT was the place &quot;where dreams can be realized.&quot; Consequently, they stepped out before the panelists once again, hoping to redeem themselves.&quot;Dancing has given us everything. If someone asks you to leave something you really love, it really hurts,&quot; they said before taking the stage. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnreal exceeded all expectations, delivering a noteworthy performance that the audience and the panelists applauded. Host Terry, while watching them dance from the wings, admitted that they were &quot;one of the most amazing things&quot; he had ever seen.When they finished, Simon Cowell told them that he was &quot;slightly speechless.&quot; He complimented their choreography, calling it &quot;so creative and brilliant and scary.&quot;&quot;I can tell how much work you must have put into this. This doesn’t happen overnight. You just got everything right. I love that. It was amazing,&quot; the panelist added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmerica's Got Talent expert Sofia Vergara expressed a similar sentiment, calling their act a &quot;perfect audition.&quot; Moreover, she loved their personalities, clothing, and their moves. Sofia confessed she had never seen &quot;anything like it,&quot; and that it was &quot;one of the best shows&quot; of the entire season.Howie chimed in, expressing his excitement over their act. He confessed that during his tenure as a panelist, he had seen several dance moves and contortions, but nothing matched what Unreal delivered on stage. As a result, he gave them his final Golden Buzzer, sending them through to the Live Shows.America's Got Talent season 20 episodes are available for streaming on Peacock.