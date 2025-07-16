"Very catchy": America's Got Talent panelist Mel B compliments Crash Adams' performance

America's Got Talent season 20 returned with a new audition episode on July 15, 2025. The segment featured Crash Adams, a viral pop-rock duo from Toronto, Canada, performing their original song to earn a spot in the race for the $1 million prize money. Their act and overall stage presence impressed the panelists, as Mel B said:

Ad

"That was a very catchy song."

Crash Adams, consisting of best friends Rafaele "Crash" Massarelli and Vince "Adams" Sasso, appeared on America's Got Talent to establish themselves as live performers. The duo stated that although they had online success with millions of followers on YouTube and hundreds of millions of views, they wanted people to know them as stage performers, someone whose shows they would attend.

At the time of writing, the band has 11.8 million subscribers on their official YouTube channel and 2.9 million on their Instagram page. The judges were moved by Crash Adams' musical abilities and their journey so far. Consequently, they advanced the band to the next stage of the competition with four yes votes.

Ad

Trending

"I love the relationship that you have" — America's Got Talent expert Sofia Vergara on Crash Adams' bond

Ad

Best friends Crash and Adams have known each other since birth. Adams, who is more of an introvert, explained that he overcame his self-consciousness every time he put his glasses on to perform. Together with Crash, Adams performed for seven years and utilized social media to find new audiences for their music.

The pair created an online presence, doing pranks, trends, challenges, and man-on-the-street videos involving passersby and other celebrities. In an interview with TMRW, Crash said:

Ad

"We’re blessed to do this. This is the best job in the world. Why not be happy and try to make others happy along the way?"

Adams, on the other hand, encouraged others to believe in themselves and not let people's opinions discourage them. He stated that despite the struggles, a moment might come when someone's life can change with "that one idea."

Ad

"You just have to have never-ending belief in yourself. Even if you have nothing," Crash added.

Ad

Determined to have a breakthrough as live performers, Crash Adams auditioned for America's Got Talent with their original song, Optimist, which spoke about persevering in the face of harsh conditions. At the time of writing, the song has over 2.6 million views on YouTube. The judges and the audience grooved to the song's melody, cheering on during their performance.

While reviewing their act, Howie Mandel called the duo "amazing," while Sofia Vergara said:

Ad

"I love the relationship that you have. I feel like you guys need a little bit more cool outfits though. A little bit more s*xy because you guys are s*xy."

Mel B echoed her co-panelists' sentiments, calling the song "very catchy." Howie chimed in, predicting that people would remember their performance and their original track would start to "chart tomorrow."

Ad

Ad

America's Got Talent panelist Simon Cowell expressed a similar sentiment, expressing that he "liked it a lot." He also believed that their original song would "react within minutes of this audition going out." Sofia agreed, mentioning that she was "dancing to it."

Soon after, the America's Got Talent panelists took a vote and, with four yes votes, sent Crash Adams to the next round of the competition series.

America's Got Talent season 20 is streaming now exclusively on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More