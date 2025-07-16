“I’m gonna give you one”- America's Got Talent host Terry Crews gives a Golden Buzzer to The BoykinZ

Season 20 of America's Got Talent aired its audition episode 7 on July 15. It saw two more entries get the coveted Golden Buzzer. This meant that they would skip the rounds after the audition episode to enter straight to the live shows section of the season.

One of the two Golden Buzzers came from the host, Terry Crews, and it was for a girl group called The BoyKinZ. The group of four performed their original song, which has more than 200k views on their official YouTube channel, The BoykinZ.

After their performance, the audience chanted and urged the judges to use their Golden Buzzer on the group. But it was Crews who obliged.

"Boykin family, the audience has asked for a Golden Buzzer and I'm gonna give you one right now," he said.

How America's Got Talent host Terry Crews used his Golden Buzzer on The BoykinZ

The BoykinZ was a girl group from Atlanta, Georgia, which consisted of four sisters Kylan, Anale, Nytere, and Alona. Country music was their forte, and their passion lay deep within "the heart of the American South".

In the America's Got Talent audition episode, they performed to Fell in Love with a Cowboy, an original.

After their performance, Howie Mandel said that he liked how they mixed country music with rhythm and harmony.

"I think we're watching a blast off of a brand new career, a brand new group," he added.

Sofia Vergara praised their outfits, their song choice, their voices, and the energy they brought to the stage.

She acknowledged the fact that The BoykinZ had worked hard for their performance and stated that America was going to love them.

Simon predicted that they were going to be stars one day and called their performance a "perfect audition".

Mel recognized how their synergy brought their performance together and praised their harmony. She told them that they had "blown this out of the water" for her.

The America's Got Talent audience members cheered and hooted, and called for someone to use a Golden Buzzer before the judges announced their decisions.

Terry Crews walked towards the judges' table with the buzzer as the audience chanted and asked for a Golden Buzzer. He acknowledged the audience's request and pressed the buzzer for them.

There was Golden confetti everywhere when they bowed to the audience and hugged Terry.

Some of the group members got emotional while thanking Terry backstage. One of the four sisters said that she was thinking of the families watching them at home, and the kids who were watching them. She wanted to let them know that they could do it too.

Crews agreed and told them that a lot of people waited to show their talents, but The BoykinZ didn't wait, so they deserved the Golden Buzzer.

In the audition episode 7 of America's Got Talent season 20, one Golden Buzzer had already been used by Sofia Vergara before Crews gave his nod to the girl group.

It was Jessica Sanchez, a singer from California, who bagged it. She was the runner-up on season 11 of American Idol.

Her version of Benson Boone's Beautiful Things impressed Sofia so much that she gave her the coveted buzzer.

"It's amazing that we're on the 20th anniversary, the 20th season of AGT, you're here again after 20 years, you're pregnant, you're so beautiful, you're so ready to do all this," said Vergara.

