"Can I hear you sing it?" — America's Got Talent's Simon Cowell interrupts Gina Bellina's audition and asks her granddaughter to sing

America's Got Talent season 20 returned with another audition episode on July 8, 2025. A diverse lineup of hopefuls stepped on the stage to impress the judges, but not many could secure their spots. Among the auditionees were lead singer Gina Bellina and guitarist and daughter Lilliana. Their audition took a turn when judge Simon Cowell interrupted Gina's performance, asking Lilliana to sing instead.

Ad

Gina had only begun singing her original song when Simon cut the track and asked Lilliana if she sang. When she answered in the affirmative, he said:

"Can I hear you sing it?"

The shakeup made Lilliana nervous, as she admitted to feeling "a lot of pressure" being put under the spotlight. While Gina stood aside, watching her granddaughter sing the same song, the live audience cheered for Lilliana while America's Got Talent panelists appreciated her musical abilities.

Ad

Trending

As the performance concluded, Simon asked Gina if she would let her granddaughter sing as the lead performer. Once he secured her approval, the judges took a vote, and with three requisite Yes votes, Lilliana advanced to the next round of the competition.

America's Got Talent contestant Gina Bellina says her granddaughter signed her up for the show

Ad

After introducing herself, Gina Bellina introduced her granddaughter, Lilliana, who was present on the stage as the guitarist. Gina shared that her granddaughter was the reason why she was on the show. When the America's Got Talent panelists asked why, she said:

"Behind my back, she signed me up."

Lilliana chimed in, saying she applied on behalf of her grandmother and kept it a secret from her until two days before the audition because she feared it might make her anxious and "not do it."

Ad

Soon after, Gina started singing. However, an unimpressed Simon interrupted the performance and asked Lilliana to sing instead.

"Now, it's your turn," he said.

Ad

Lilliana's rendition of her grandmother's original song pleasantly surprised the America's Got Talent experts. The audience, too, appreciated her cover of the song. As the act concluded, the crowd was on their feet, clapping and cheering for Lilliana.

While sharing his thoughts on Lilliana's performance, Simon said she had the "better voice." He added that she was "cool" and that he liked her, convinced people would "root" for her. Consequently, he asked Gina to let Lilliana sing. When Gina agreed, Simon apologized for taking the spotlight away from her.

Ad

Judge Howie Mandel, while commenting on the act, said Lilliana had a "gorgeous voice." However, Mel B thought otherwise. Although she thought Lilliana's voice was "good," she felt that it did not match her expectations or the level of the show.

Ad

Panelist Sofia Vergara agreed with Howie and Simon, noting that she was glad Simon had asked her to sing, or she never would have known Lilliana had such "a beautiful voice."

"I mean, I think that people are gonna love you because you are so good," she added.

The judges then took a vote to decide Lilliana's fate on the show. While Howie gave her a yes, Mel B said, "It's a definite no for me, I'm so sorry." Sofia gave the contestant her second yes, and with Simon's third yes vote, Lilliana advanced to the next stage of the competitive series.

Ad

After Gina and Lilliana walked off the stage, the latter confessed she was "still shaking," as she struggled to process what had happened.

America's Got Talent season 20 episodes are streaming now, only on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More