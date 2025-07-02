When will America's Got Talent season 20 episode 6 air? Details explored

New episodes of America's Got Talent season 20 come out on Tuesdays. As per the weekly schedule, the last episode came out on June 24, 2025, so fans were expecting to see its sixth audition episode on July 1.

On the contrary, NBC channel did a rerun of the first episode of season 20. This left viewers wondering when the sixth audition episode will air. America's Got Talent season 20 episode 6 is set to release the next Tuesday, i.e. June 8, 2025.

Graced by four judges, including Sofia Vergara, Mel B, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel, and the host, Terry Crews, America's Got Talent season 20 has seen varied and unique talents. Some even received the coveted Golden Buzzer and got sent straight to the Live Shows round.

Why episode 6 of America's Got Talent season 20 didn't air on July 1?

According to the reports by NBC, the official channel of America's Got Talent, the newest episode wasn't released on July 1 because the network considered it a holiday week ahead of the Independance Day on July 4.

The makers may have reportedly taken this step considering that many people would be watching programs central to the Independance Day on other channels. But while the new episode 6 didn't air then, the channel delighted the viewers with the rerun of AGT season 20's premiere episode.

Episode 1 featured a variety of performances such as a magician, a singer, a danger act, a dancing group, a Golden Buzzer winning performance by Light Wire, a DJ and rap act, and much more. The four judges also invited the viewers behind-the-scenes where they openly showacased the chaos that went off camera.

What's going on in America's Got Talent season 20 and when does voting start?

Six Golden buzzers have been given out to contestants out of the 10 distrubuted equally among the four judges and the host. Among these were, Charity Lockhart, a 49-year-old singer from Cleveland, Ohio, who received the buzzer from Mel B for her cover of the song Golden Slumbers.

Another singer who got the buzzer was the 23-year-old Jourdan Blue from New Orleans, Louisiana. He received it from Howie Mandel. Duo Stardust, the rollerskating pair, which consisted of a 26 and a 28 year old from Ukraine, got the golden buzzer nod by Sofia Vergara.

A multimedia dance group from Brazil called Light Wire impressed Simon Cowell enough to make him press the buzzer. The 36-year-old Messoudi Brothers from Australia also made a mark with their juggling skills as they received Mel B's last buzzer.

The sixth entry to bag the buzzer was The Funkateer Dancers. Second dance group to receive it—they represented Inkster, Michigan, a place native to the host Terry Crews, as he hailed from Flint in the same state. He resonated with the group's journey and gave them the buzzer.

As for the viewers wondering when America's Got Talent season 20 will get to the voting phase, it usually opens the voting lines during its Live Shows segment. And according to NBC, the Live Shows will start airing on August 19, during which, more information on voting will be revealed.

For more updates on America's Got Talent season 20, fans can follow its official Instagram page, @agt.

