"I think you deserve this" — America's Got Talent's Sofia Vergara on giving Jessica Sanchez her Golden Buzzer

America's Got Talent season 20 returned with a new episode on July 15, 2025. The segment featured a new lineup of contestants, each vying to impress the panelists and secure a spot in the subsequent competition rounds. Among them was Jessica Sanchez, a singer who made it to the semifinals of season 1 via a wildcard. Her act wowed judge Sofia Vergara, who gave her the Golden Buzzer.

"I mean, I don’t understand what happen[ed] in this 20 years, but I guess there were meant to be because this was a special moment and I think that you deserve this," Sofia said before leaning forward to hit the Golden Buzzer.

The 29-year-old singer returned to the America's Got Talent stage, hoping to earn another chance at competing for the $1 million cash prize. Jessica had sung Celine Dion's I Surrender, when she first appeared on the NBC show. However, for her comeback, she chose to present the panelists with her rendition of Benson Boone's Beautiful Things.

The performance, as well as her comeback story, left a lasting impression on the America's Got Talent experts. They commended her journey and praised her musical abilities. However, before they could take a vote to decide Jessica's fate on the competition series, Sofia smashed the Golden Buzzer, advancing the contestant straight to the Live Shows.

"I'm speechless" — America's Got Talent expert Mel B compliments Jessica Sanchez's performance

During the July 15 episode of America's Got Talent season 20, Jessica Sanchez returned to give herself another chance at winning the competition series. While reflecting on her journey in season 1 of the show, Jessica confessed it was "devastating" to get eliminated right before the finale. However, it helped her recognize her talent and passion for singing.

"AGT was the beginning of that fire sparked inside of me," she added.

When judge Simon Cowell asked the contestant what happened after she left the show, Jessica stated that throughout the years, she "fell out of love" with music because she was swayed by what others expected her to be.

Jessica added that it took her 20 years to realize her talent and understand who she was. Simon praised her for discovering her "lane," while she revealed she was married and pregnant.

"This is the best thing that can ever happen in your life," Simon remarked.

Soon after, Jessica started her act, leaving the America's Got Talent panelists mesmerized. Her bold voice and the ease with which she belted the high notes impressed the judges and the live audience, who applauded for her and gave her a standing ovation.

While reviewing her performance, Howie Mandel mentioned that it was "well worth the wait." He added that he loved that song, and more so because Jessica made it her own, and "blew the roof off the place." Co-panelist and Spice Girls member, Mel B, expressed a similar sentiment, saying:

"Jessica, I’m speechless. You’ve got the voice of a bloody angel. Beautiful. I’m lost for words."

Jessica's act equally moved Sofia, who noted that it was "so amazing" to have a past contestant return to the stage after 20 years. She believed the America's Got Talent contestant was "so beautiful" and "so ready" to embark on a new journey. With that said, Sofia called her audition a "special moment" and hit the Golden Buzzer, sending Jessica straight to the Live Shows.

Jessica broke down in tears as golden confetti filled the stage. Soon after, Sofia joined her stage to congratulate her on her feat.

America's Got Talent season 20 is streaming now exclusively on Peacock.

