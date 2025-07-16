Did Sandra Risser make it to the next round on America's Got Talent season 20? Details explored

America's Got Talent (AGT) season 20 premiered on May 27, 2025, and one of the contestants, 83-year-old Sandra Risser, took the stage for an audition. She immediately surprised the crowd and the judges with her material. The retired corporate professional turned stand-up comedian delivered a hilarious and surprisingly risqué routine, earning a standing ovation from the judges and securing her spot in the next round of the competition.

Ad

"When I was growing up, my whole family used to eat dinner together. We'd sit around the table, talk about what was going on in our lives... but there's one thing we never talked about and that is sex. Instead we'd talk a lot about shopping..." she said as she performed her routine.

The innuendo-laden joke left America's Got Talent judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, and Mel B in stitches. The NBC reality competition, now in its milestone 20th season, continues to surprise audiences with unforgettable auditions.

Ad

Trending

America's Got Talent discovers Sandra Risser

Ad

Sandra, who hails from Arizona but originally grew up in Iowa, stepped onto the America’s Got Talent stage with a declaration: she intended to be the first comedian to win the show in its 20-year history. Her set revolved around a clever extended metaphor, comparing s*x to shopping, a premise she attributed to her conservative upbringing, where discussions about intimacy were taboo.

"I went shopping with friends: it’s safe, it’s comfortable, you’ve been to the store before. You know the merchandise is clean," she joked, drawing laughter from the audience. "I went shopping with coworkers. Sometimes I even went to bars, went shopping with strangers. Bad idea—you never know what you’re gonna get."

Ad

Sandra's audition for America's Got Talent was a success. All four judges gave her a resounding Yes, sending her through to the next round. Simon Cowell, known for his critiques, praised her clever wordplay and jokes, saying,

"I would say that every great comedian needs a happy ending."

Sofia also complimented her, saying she's brilliant and her sense of humor was spectacular. While Howie declared her act memorable, suggesting she could win the entire competition.

Ad

Sandra Risser's background before appearing on America's Got Talent

Ad

According to Sandra Risser's website, before pursuing comedy, she worked as a teacher, computer programmer, systems analyst, and even owned a travel agency. She also took up competitive bodybuilding, and by 61, she enrolled in the San Francisco Comedy College to hone her stand-up skills.

Now at 84, she’s participated in America's Got Talent.

"Enjoy every moment of your life, because it's never too late," she told the cameras backstage after her audition.

Ad

Her comedy draws from her life experiences, her divorce, remarriage, living with essential tremors (a neurological disorder), and the quirks of aging.

With her America’s Got Talent audition now aired, Sandra's fanbase is slowly growing, and new fans can keep up with her shows from her website and her Instagram, @sandrarissercomedian.

Sandra will be live at the Hon-Dah Casino in Arizona on September 8, the Scottsdale Elks Lodge on July 19, and the Awahtukee Comedy Club in Phoenix on August 9, 2025. As for the competition, she’s advancing to the next round, where she’ll face off against other acts.

Ad

Fans can watch season 20 of America’s Got Talent on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author KD Know More