LEGO Masters stars Luke and Anne discuss their passion for creativity and elimination from the series

LEGO Masters stars Anne and Luke, a mother-son twosome from Barrington, Illinois, participated in the fifth installment of the FOX series. However, their journey concluded in episode 8 of the competition, halting their race to the winner's title. On July 15, 2025, the duo appeared on an episode of The Drive-In Podcast Network to discuss their passion for LEGOs and their journey on the show.In the exit interview, Anne and Luke shed light on what prompted their interest in building with bricks and how it grew from being a hobby to a more serious profession. While Luke scrolled back to his days as a five-year-old, playing with his first LEGO set with his mother, Anne recalled how she and her older brother built and re-built sets, propelling her love for the art.The mother-son pair also discussed what motivated them to participate in LEGO Masters and what happened to cause their elimination from the competitive series.LEGO Masters stars Luke and Anne explain why they decided to recreate a giant bed in episode 8When reminiscing about his earliest memory of playing with LEGOs, Luke recalled the moment he received his first set, a car and a helicopter, as a child. He stated that it was the moment that initiated his passion for creativity.&quot;My mom and I actually built it together. We both sat down at our kitchen table. I built the car; she built the helicopter. Not only did we get to build the set together, then we also played with the set together. And that, from that moment on, really sparked my love of building with LEGO bricks and being creative,&quot; he explained.The LEGO Masters alum added that the set and the joy of building together brought him and his mother closer, which was why he considered her to be a crucial part of his journey on the show.Anne narrated a similar sentiment, noting how in the '70s, she and her older brother played with the &quot;early LEGO sets.&quot; She stated that those &quot;all too familiar&quot; memories of digging through bricks to find the perfect piece helped her during her time on the FOX show. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSoon after, Luke opened up about how he and his mother landed on LEGO Masters, sharing that it was a &quot;mutual&quot; decision since both were equally fond of LEGOs. Reflecting on the influence his mother had on his relationship with building, Luke admitted that she encouraged him to attend conventions and not only present his creations but also engage with others.&quot;So we made a great team. We do lots of projects in and around our house together. We're both very hands-on; we're both builders at heart. So, this partnership was very mutual all the way through,&quot; he added.In episode 8 of LEGO Masters, the contestants had to recreate items from a 90s-themed bedroom, and Anne and Luke decided to go with the bed. The duo admitted that it was a &quot;bold&quot; choice, but at the same time, they wanted to prioritize &quot;differentiation&quot; and stand out from the rest. Consequently, they ended up choosing something larger in terms of scale, which in their case was the bed. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLuke chimed in, saying he wanted to continue &quot;stepping up the game,&quot; which was why &quot;going big&quot; seemed like the wisest choice at the time.&quot;Sometimes, bigger is better, especially in my mind when it comes to LEGO building. So, going for the biggest build in the room is certainly a risk. Sometimes those risks pay off, sometimes they don't, but we were happy with the decision,&quot; he explained.However, despite their ambition, the bed failed to hold its shape and eventually fell apart, resulting in their elimination. Luke mentioned that it was an unfortunate incident, but he did not regret following his gut.Anne added that the bed remains as one of her most memorable creations, even if it resulted in their elimination. She was proud of their efforts and encouraged others to aim for the stars.LEGO Masters episodes can be streamed on Hulu.