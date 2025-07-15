LEGO Masters season 5 episode 8 recap: Builders face a 90s-themed challenge

LEGO Masters season 5 returned with a new episode on July 14, 2025. Titled Is it Brick? 90's Edition, the segment featured the remaining five teams facing off in a 90s-themed challenge, where they had to build a replica of an item found in a typical 90s bedroom. The ones with the most promising and impressive creations would advance to the next round of the competition.

Hosted by Will Arnett and judges Amy and Jamie, Fox's LEGO Masters challenged the five competing teams to push their boundaries and showcase their creative skills, presenting replicas that would later be judged by season 2 winners Mark and Steven. While some left a lasting impression on the guest experts, others failed to meet their expectations.

Teams not only struggled with creating a replica that could hold itself together, but also with making the build look as similar to the original object from Will's high school bedroom as possible. The challenge required the contestants to "fool" the eye of the special guests by creating a "carbon copy" of the item.

What happened in episode 8 of LEGO Masters season 5?

Episode 8 began with the LEGO Masters teams scavenging through the setup of Will's high school bedroom to select an object to replicate. Anne and Luke chose the bed, while Sage and Ian decided to replicate a keyboard. Anthony and Joe went with an amplifier, Corey and Rebecca with a skateboard, and Michael and Ben with a guitar.

While the contestants put their best foot forward, the judges stated that they wanted to see their creative skills, expecting builds that not only resembled the original object but also had the potential to work like it.

The first contenders, Anne and Luke, created a full-size bed with over 10,000 LEGO. However, it collapsed with only five minutes left on the clock. The pair tried to save their creation, but to no avail. Although the experts appreciated their ambitious take on the challenge, they sent the pair in the bottom two, putting them at risk of elimination.

Meanwhile, Joe and Anthony struggled with their build, worried about running out of time. The special guests, Mark and Steven, correctly guessed the brick amplifier from the original one. They were particularly impressed with the grill on the brick machine.

They also correctly spotted Ben and Michael's guitar, but praised the LEGO Masters on their craftsmanship. After experiencing a few hiccups in the previous episodes, Ben and Michael were pleased with their performance in the latest challenge.

Corey and Rebecca's skateboard had a chequered board with fully functioning wheels on the bottom. They, too, managed to wow the LEGO Masters experts with their creation, its overall appearance, and its functionality. However, the experts challenged the pair to take more risks in the future.

Sage and Ian's keyboard was the only build that the special guests failed to recognize. It put the duo in a promising position in the competition, as they felt confident about their chances to make it to the finale of the FOX show.

After the reviews, Mark and Steven smashed all the correctly guessed LEGO builds. In the meantime, the judges announced Sage and Ian as the winners of the challenge, as they made their way into the Top 4 of the competition.

However, Anne and Luke, as well as Corey and Rebecca, finished at the bottom of the leaderboard. After much deliberation, the judges sent Anne and Luke packing, based on the incomplete bed.

LEGO Masters season 5 is streaming now exclusively on Hulu.

