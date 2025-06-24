“You’re designing for TV”- Lego Masters brickmaster Amy Corbett shares her judging criteria for the show

Lego Masters season 5 episode 6 was released on June 23. While the ongoing season has been the topic of discussion among reality television lovers, the viewers are curious to know more about the brickmasters of the season, Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard.

The first is a senior design manager and product lead at the Lego Group, and the second is also a senior design manager and creative lead. Both have strong Lego expertise, making them ideal judges for Lego Masters, where contestants compete in Lego building challenges.

Ahead of the season 5 release, Amy and Jamie appeared on The Drive-In Podcast Network on May 19, where they talked about the parameters they were taking into consideration while judging Lego Masters season 5. Stating a valid judging concern, Amy said,

Trending

"In the later seasons of judging, we're very aware of making sure we see it on the camera, talking to teams about like, this also needs to look good on camera. You're designing for TV."

She referred to how the contestants' design looked on camera versus how it looked in real life and stated that they had to consider the camera angle while judging the show.

What Lego Masters judge Amy Corbett shared about judging the show

When The Drive-In Podcast Network host, Ricky Valero, asked Amy and Jamie what they considered while judging the show, Amy stated that they had to look at Lego constructions of the contestants on camera. She stated that they were designing for TV, so they didn't only have to make sure the pieces looked good in the room, but also looked good on camera.

"Making sure that they are aware that that matters for the viewers at home as well," added Amy.

She further stated that she was taking her time to gauge what the viewers at home could see by checking out the camera angles. She did this to ensure that everyone felt like they were on the same page about the judgments. Ricky agreed and added that what Amy was mentioning was indeed an apt element to look at while judging such a show.

What else did Lego Masters judge Amy share about season 5?

Ricky asked what the judges thought about bringing in big names like Star Wars and Batman and using them as themes for the contestants to build on. He noted that these were more complex concepts, contrary to other simpler Lego concepts, such as penguins.

Amy shared that the builders got excited about every challenge; they liked that such names made their work more challenging. She stated that when they heard big banners such as Star Wars in a challenge, they took it as a dream come true.

"I think it brings this extra level of energy and excitement through the builders themselves," she added.

Dilvulging how the judges prepared the contestants to execute such challenges, Amy revealed that they were always reminding the contestants not to lose sight of what they were trying to deliver. Jamie added that they also asked them to look around the room to enumerate other pieces and figure out how they can stand out among them.

For more updates on Lego Masters season 5, fans of the show can follow its official Instagram account, @legomastersfox.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More