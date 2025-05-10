⁠LEGO Masters season 5: Meet the contestants set to compete for a $100,000

LEGO Masters season 5 premieres Monday, May 19. The show was renewed early in 2023 due to the writers' and actors' strike. Will Arnett returns as host and executive producer, with Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett back as judges. This season will feature special themed nights, including Batman, Wicked, and Star Wars.
The 11 teams will compete for the chance to win the ultimate LEGO trophy, the winning title, and a $100,000 cash reward. The show's official logline is as follows: "Teams of two LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks."
Meet the LEGO Masters season 5 teams
The reality show, which is based on the British television series of the same name, follows two-person teams as they compete against one another in challenging brick-building tasks in an attempt to determine who in the nation is the best amateur Lego builder.
Up until the final, when the best teams compete for a cash prize, the ultimate Lego trophy, and the grand title of Lego Masters, the competing couples that most impress the judges advance to the next round in each episode.
A fresh group of builders from all over the nation will compete in Season 5 to produce the most creative designs to date. The teams fighting for the title of LEGO Masters are:
Ian & Sage
Ian and Sage are siblings from Wimberly, Texas.
Alex & Tone
Alex and Tone are siblings from Toronto, Ontario.
Nick & Kyndall
Nick and Kyndall are brother and sister from Carmichael, California.
Maia & Jamie
Maia and Jamie are a father-daughter duo from Hamilton, Ontario.
Marcella & Krista
Marcell and Krista, two friends who call themselves The Pittsburgh Pals come from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
John & Justin
John and Justin are two friends from two cities. They are from Austin and Dallas, in Texas, respectively.
Anne & Luke
Anne and Luke are the mother-son duo from Barrington, Illinois.
Ben & Michael
Ben and Michael are brothers from Richmond, Indiana and New Haven, Connecticut.
Corey & Rebecca
Corey and Rebecca are wedding DJs and come from Utah's Lehi.
Niki & Brittain
Niki and Brittain are sisters from Spring Hill, Tennessee and Clearwater, Florida.
Anthony & Joe
Anthony and Joe are a band director & coach from Katy, Texas.
LEGO Masters season 5 teaser shows fans a little glimpse inside
"It's going to be the biggest season of twists ever," according to Will in the teaser. Fans can watch the trailer and see what grand designs await.
“With Will Arnett at the helm, Lego Masters has become a foundational property of Fox’s robust unscripted slate and a fast-growing franchise on our schedule,” revealed Allison Wallach, Fox Entertainment's president of unscripted programming.
“This upcoming season is its biggest yet, with the most amazing brick challenges and creative builders ever," she continued.
Will also hosted the second installment of the holiday-themed two-night special Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular, which featurec special guests NeNe Leakes, Marshawn Lynch, Kelly Osbourne, and Rob Riggle who will paired up with former contestants.
Watch the LEGO Masters, season 5 premiere on Monday, May 19, 8 p.m. on Fox and next day streaming on Hulu.