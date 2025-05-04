How rich is Will Arnett? LEGO Masters season 5 host's net worth explored

On May 4, 1970, Will Arnett was born in Toronto, Canada, to Edith and Emerson James Arnett. Will is a Canadian producer and voice actor. Will rose to fame by starring in several well-known motion pictures, such as The Lego Batman Movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Blades of Glory.

His breakout role was as Gob Bluth on the popular television series Arrested Development, for which he received the first of his seven Emmy Award nominations. The show ran on Fox from 2003 to 2006 and on Netflix from 2013 to 2019.

Globally, Will Arnett's films have brought in over $3.5 billion. He has also worked on the television shows Running Wilde and Flaked, which he co-created and executive produced.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Will Arnett currently has a net worth of $50 million.

Exploring Will Arnett's career and achievements

One of his most known roles is the lead he played in Let's Go to Prison, which was directed by Bob Odenkirk, in 2006. Despite having a $4 million USD budget, the movie made over $13 million in rentals and more than that at the box office.

His next role was that of a brother-sister figure skating duo with an incestuous relationship in Blades of Glory, starring him and his then-wife Amy Poehler.

The movie earned $118 million throughout its theatrical run and was the top-grossing movie for the first two weeks. He has been the host of the Fox reality show LEGO Masters since 2020. Will is also the voice of Batman in the Lego universe.

Will Arnett has also participated in a number of well-known endorsement partnerships in addition to his acting career, such as commercials for GMC and Netflix.

Will Arnett announces tour for his podcast show

Will Arnett currently co-hosts the SmartLess podcast alongside Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes. Amazon paid between $60 and $80 million in 2021 to acquire the podcast's exclusive distribution rights.

Sirius XM Holdings paid $100 million to host the podcast for three years in January 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Will's most profitable source of revenue has most likely been this show.

Personal life and background

In 1990, he left Concordia University in Montreal to attend the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York, in line with his bio on IMDb.

When Arnett was a teenager, his mother urged him to become an actor. He fell in love with acting after trying out for commercials.

Having gone through the worst year of his life in 2000, Will claims that he "drank those years away" in reaction to his lack of employment. Will was helped by a friend to overcome his alcoholism in the summer of 2000.

He eventually got a part in a series that would last for two years (Still Standing), but after the first episode, his character was cut from the series.

Arnett declared he would never again fly after his fourth failed attempt—that is, until he was convinced to try out for the pilot episode of Arrested Development.

Will Arnett also played Devon Banks on 30 Rock, for which he received four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. The movies Spring Breakdown, Hot Rod, The Comebacks, and On Broadway all gave him supporting parts.

Will's attempt to win over his real-life wife, Amy Poehler, was revealed on November 17, 2009, as a guest appearance on an episode of the well-liked comedy series Parks and Recreation.

After just one month of marriage, Will filed for divorce from Penelope Ann Miller, his first wife. In 2000, he started dating actress Amy Poehler.

After getting married in 2003, they worked together on a number of films, such as Blades of Glory, Arrested Development, and Parks and Recreation.

Together, Arnett and Poehler are parents to two kids. In 2012, they declared their separation, and in 2016, their divorce was formalized.

It was revealed in June 2020 that Arnett's third kid was born to his girlfriend, Alessandra Brawn.

Based on a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Will Arnett spent $2.85 million on a Beverly Hills house in 2013. After that, he demolished the house and constructed a contemporary, 4,000-square-foot residence with four bedrooms.

He put the house up for sale for $11 million in June 2020. A few months later, Arnett reportedly decided to move into the house himself and removed the ad.

He sold this residence for a little under $8 million at the beginning of 2021.

Will spent $16.4 million on a Beverly Hills house in August 2021. In February 2025, he put this 10,300-square-foot house up for sale for $22.5 million. A month later, he took $20.5 million.

Catch Will Arnett on LEGO Masters on May 19 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and streaming the next day on Hulu.

About the author Kezia Kezia is a 27 year old writer who loves reality TV and sports. Know More