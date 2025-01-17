Jimmy Donaldson's 'Beast Games' makes history as Prime Video's most-watched unscripted series

Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, reached a new milestone with his Prime Video series Beast Games. Premiering on December 19, 2024, it broke Amazon Prime Video’s record for the most-watched unscripted series, with 50 million views in 25 days, as per Amazon.

The show features 1,000 contestants competing for a $5 million prize, the largest in reality TV. By January 16, 2025, six of the ten episodes had aired, leaving fans eager for more.

According to Prime Video, the show has been a global success, topping the charts in over 80 countries. More than half of its viewership comes from outside the United States, with notable popularity in India, the U.K., and Mexico. The show also contributed significantly to new subscriber growth, second only to Fallout in 2024.

Despite its success, the show has faced controversies, including lawsuits filed by former contestants alleging mistreatment during production. Donaldson has responded to the claims, stating they were “blown out of proportion.”

Beast Games' show format and global appeal

Beast Games stands out for its format, reflecting the different challenges featured on Donaldson’s YouTube channel. The show features large-scale contests, with thousands of participants facing physical, mental, and endurance-based tasks to stay in the game. Prime Video describes the series as a “record-breaking” production that pushes the boundaries of unscripted television.

"Beast Games represents the future of reality competition,” stated a Prime Video spokesperson.

The global audience has embraced the show’s high-stakes excitement, particularly in regions like India, where it topped streaming charts. Episodes showcase emotional moments as contestants battle for survival, while Donaldson’s engaging personality keeps viewers entertained.

The show’s worldwide success reflects Donaldson’s YouTube popularity, where his creative content has already captivated millions. By incorporating grand challenges, international accessibility, and a life-changing cash prize, this show has redefined competition-based entertainment on streaming platforms.

Controversy surrounding production of Beast Games

While the show has shattered streaming records, it has not been without criticism. In September 2024, five contestants filed lawsuits against Amazon and Donaldson, alleging mistreatment during production. Claims included unpaid expenses, insufficient food, lack of medical care, and a hostile environment. The plaintiffs accused the production of promoting a culture of misogyny and se*ism.

Donaldson addressed the allegations indirectly, sharing behind-the-scenes footage to demonstrate what he described as the exaggerated nature of the complaints.

“Tons of behind-the-scenes [clips]... show how blown out of proportion these claims were,” he stated.

Despite the controversy, Beast Games remains hugely popular, with millions of viewers tuning in weekly. As the competition nears its finale, audiences are captivated by the high stakes and life-changing rewards.

By the release of episode 6 on January 16, 2025, the show had already narrowed down the contestants with challenges like a tough obstacle course in episode 5, which eliminated over 200 participants, and a memory task in episode 4.

The show has a weekly viewership of over 10 million globally, with India making up nearly 20% of the audience, and holds the highest engagement rate among Prime Video's unscripted content.

Episodes of Beast Games are available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime.

