Who won the cake challenge in Lego Masters season 5 episode 2? Details explored

Episode 2 of Lego Masters season 5 was released on May 26, 2025. In this segment, the contestants made a themed wedding cake out of Legos. It was announced that there would be a reward for the tallest cake as well. The team who made the tallest cake, without making it fall, would win this challenge.

Anne, Luke, Maia, and Jamie were chosen for the T-Rex fan and the Cardboard theme, and they were the ones to perfectly execute a tall cake, winning the task. The overall challenge was won by Nikki, Brittan, John, and Justin, who were put on the Ferry Captain and Ice Queen-themed team together. Their love story in a shipwreck theme bagged them the victory.

Team Carrot and Corn and team Zoologist and Scientist hit the bottom, but it was announced that no one would be going home this episode.

How team Ferry Captain and Ice Queen ended up winning the cake challenge on Lego Masters season 5 episode 2?

The episode opened with Will Arnett, Brickmaster Amy Corbett, and Jamie Berard announcing that the teams would be making a wedding cake out of Legos on the day. Each team would get its own unique theme to follow. Apart from the overall cake task, they said there would be a height challenge as well.

Nikki and Brittan and Justin, and John got the Ferry Captain and Ice Queen theme. Adhering to the theme, this team decided to show a shipwrecked love story. While Will, Amy, and Jamie went to each Lego cake to comment on its making, they warned the competitors that the taller the cake, the harder it would be to maneuver it.

To determine the sustainability of the height of the cake, the contestants had to take their cakes from the baking place to the destination where the made-up wedding was happening. Their cakes couldn't fall and break on the way, so they had to make sure they had strong bases.

While all the Lego Masters teams were in the middle of building their cakes, all the single people on the show were asked to gather for a bouquet toss. While the Lego bouquet broke after it was tossed, Sage caught a part of it.

At the end, when the results were announced, it was team Ferry Captain and Ice Queen who won the overall Lego Masters challenge. Meanwhile, team T-Rex fan and Cardboard Robot won the height challenge with their Luke Tall themed cake.

Who hit the bottom in Lego Masters season 5 episode 2?

Marcella, Krista, Alex, and Tone were given the Carrot and Corn theme. While Corey, Rebecca, Anthony, and Joe were given a zoologist and scientist theme. The former team decided to go for a garden theme, the latter went for a DJ and music theme.

Team Carrot and Corn were running out of time because they still hadn't come up with a solid concept. After brainstorming a bit, they finally thought of a theme on a mascot—a corn on the cob guy, falling in love. The other team created a theme that told the love story of how they came to the top in love and in work.

Both of these Lego Masters teams were sent to the bottom because their wedding cakes failed to keep up with the ones that the others had made. However, it was announced that one would be going home in the episode.

For more updates on Lego Masters season 5, fans can follow the show's official Instagram account, @legomastersfox.

