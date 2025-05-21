"A little nerve-racking" — Lego Masters star Corey Maxfield reflects on watching back the season 5 premiere

Lego Masters season 5 premiered on May 19, 2025, on Fox, featuring various duos competing for the prize money of $100,000. One such pair is Rebecca and Corey Maxfield, who sat down with Fox13 News on May 20. The couple discussed their reactions to watching the season 5 premiere since the filming ended a while ago.

Corey mentioned feeling somewhat anxious about the editing process and how it might portray him. However, he noted that since he and Rebecca didn't have a major role in the first episode, he was less worried about how they would be represented on the show.

"You know, you don't how everything is gonna be edited together. so it's a little nerve-racking, like, "Are they gonna make me out to be something I'm not?" Corey wondered.

For the unversed, Lego Masters is a remake of a British series of the same name that aired on Fox from February to April 2020. Each episode features a specific theme in which teams of two build Lego projects from a large number of bricks and parts to meet both creative and practical goals set by the challenge. The show is hosted and executive-produced by actor Will Arnett.

Lego Masters star Corey Maxfield credits his wife for getting selected for the show

During the interview, Corey Maxfield said that he had a long history with Legos, starting from when he was a child. As an adult, he picked up the hobby again and began building his own creations. When Corey got to know about the show, he thought it would be exciting to compete against the best builders, so he decided to apply.

He further shared that he had previously auditioned for Lego Masters a few times with a friend but wasn't selected. It was only when he applied with his wife Rebecca, that they got chosen for the competition.

"I actually went through the audition process a number of times for other seasons with a buddy of mine. And it wasn't really until they brought my wife… She is the reason that we got selected for sure," stated Corey.

When prompted by the interviewer, Rebecca mentioned that she did play with Legos as a child, but her involvement with the playing bricks increased after marrying Corey. The Lego Masters star recalled the time when she moved into her first home with Corey. Rebecca discovered that Corey had been storing a lot of Lego boxes at his parents' house, which really surprised her.

"We kind of had just a bucket of chaos of Lego, but not until we became married, and he started dragging me into this," claimed Rebecca.

Afterward, Corey discussed the filming schedule for Lego Masters, which took place in Atlanta. The producers informed the contestants that they needed to be available for four weeks, although not all players would remain for the entire duration due to eliminations that took place each week.

Rebecca added that she felt intimidated being surrounded by other talented builders from all over America. Initially, she even experienced impostor syndrome, but she recalled feeling better as she enjoyed the company of fellow contestants. Corey also noted that just like other players, they did not prepare for challenges that involved time pressure, since everyone involved built for fun.

Lego Masters season 5 airs on Mondays at 8 pm ET on FOX. Fans can also stream the episodes the next day on Hulu.

