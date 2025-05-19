"Genuine thrill" — American Idol's Ryan Seacrest reacts to Slater performing with Carrie Underwood and Cody Johnson

During the American Idol finale, which was released on May 18, 2025, country singer Cody Johnson made a surprise appearance. This caught both the viewers and semi-finalist Slater Nalley off guard. As all the previous Top 14 contestants performed one by one, Slater took the stage with the season 4 winner, Carrie Underwood.

Ad

The pair started performing I'm Gonna Love You, which she had collaborated on with Cody Johnson in 2024. In the middle of the song, Cody joined the duo to much applause. After the performance, Ryan Seacrest confirmed that Slater Nalley had no prior knowledge of Cody's surprise appearance.

Slater Nalley shook Cody Johnson's hand and expressed his admiration for the country star.

"We just saw your [Slater] face when he [Cody] came out between those doors there and it was genuine thrill and surprise," stated Ryan Seacrest.

Ad

Trending

I’m Gonna Love You reached the number one position on country radio in April. Carrie and Cody even performed the song on the 58th Annual CMA Awards, where Johnson took home the Album of the Year award for Leather.

In February, Carrie made an appearance at one of Johnson’s two sold-out concerts in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena.

What other events took place in the American Idol season 23 finale?

Ad

While Slater was able to live the dream of performing with one of his idols on the finale stage, a winner for the latest season was also announced as the night concluded.

The finale was aired for three hours straight as judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan cheered on the finalists and the rest of the performers.

The three finalists were Jamal Roberts, John Foster, and Breanna Nix. They were chosen the previous week by millions of American voters after they competed in Disney Night No. 2 and performed two songs that were featured in classic Disney movies. Thunderstorm Artis and Slater Nalley were eliminated in the May 12 episode.

Ad

Ad

John Foster came out on stage first and performed a cover of Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American) by Toby Keith. Jamal Roberts performed First Time by Teeks with Lionel Richie mentioning that Jamal was in a "brilliant form". Breanna Nix covered In Jesus Name (God of Possible) by Katy Nichole.

The American Idol finalists then performed for the second time on stage. John Foster sang Take Me Home, Country Roads by John Denver. Jamal Roberts performed Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me) by The Temptations. Breanna Nix covered The Climb by Miley Cyrus.

Ad

Ad

For the celebratory performances of the night, John Foster performed his new single Tell That Angel I Love Her. Jamal Roberts also released his new single, Heal, as he performed it on stage.

While Breanna didn't sing an original song of her own, she did join the other two finalists for the final time as they sang one of Queen's classic songs, We Are the Champions on American Idol.

Before the result was announced for the American Idol season 23 winner, there were other performances by established singers in the industry. Special guests included the likes of Brandon Lake, Goo Goo Dolls, Good Charlotte, Jennifer Holliday, Jessica Simpson, Kirk Franklin, Myles Smith, Patti LaBelle, and Salt-N-Pepa.

Ad

Soon after, Ryan Seacrest announced that America voted for Jamal Roberts to be the next American Idol. This makes Jamal only the second Black man to win the competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More