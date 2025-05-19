"I’m so grateful" — American Idol season 23 winner Jamal Roberts thanks fans and family in an emotional post

American Idol season 23 aired its final episode on May 18, 2025 which declared Jamal Roberts as the winner. After winning the latest season, Jamal shared a post on Instagram, expressing his gratitude to everyone who supported him on his journey. Jamal felt humbled and thankful for the opportunity to be called an American Idol.

He hoped his win would inspire the younger generation and show them that with hard work and dedication, they can achieve their dreams.

Jamal also credited his success to his "faith", "family", and "hard work". He further thanked his fans for believing in him and supporting him throughout his journey.

"This journey has been bigger than me, and I’m so grateful for every person who believed in me when I was just chasing a dream," wrote Jamal in his caption.

Jamal became the first Black man to win American Idol in 22 years after Ruben Studdard. Ruben won the competition in 2003 when he triumphed in season 2.

Although Jamal becomes only the second Black man to win the competition, four Black women have prevailed before them.

Fantasia Barrino, Jordin Sparks, Candice Glover, and Just Sam have previously won the singing competition.

What happened in the season finale of American Idol season 23?

The American Idol finale aired live on ABC and lasted for three hours. The top 14 contestants all made a return for the finale, where they were cheered on by judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

The finale will also feature performances by several special guests, including Brandon Lake, Goo Goo Dolls, Good Charlotte, Jennifer Holliday, Jessica Simpson, Kirk Franklin, Myles Smith, Patti LaBelle, and Salt-N-Pepa.

In the previous week, the top three finalists were announced after competing in Disney Night No. 2, where each contestant performed two songs featured in classic Disney movies.

John Foster, Jamal Roberts, and Breanna Nix were chosen as the coveted top 3. John Foster was the first to perform as he covered Courtesy of The Red, White and Blue (The Angry American) by Toby Keith.

"Your [John] whole disposition has changed, the confidence and your voice has gotten better," stated Luke Bryan.

Jamal Roberts performed First Time by Teeks with Lionel commenting on the performance and expressing that Jamal was able to "navigate the story".

Breanna Nix covered In Jesus Name (God of Possible) by Katy Nichole. Carrie applauded her performance and stated that it was "warm" and "believable".

For the second string of performances, John Foster covered Take Me Home, Country Roads by John Denver. Jamal Roberts sang Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me) by The Temptations.

Breanna Nix performed The Climb by Miley Cyrus. Jamal was especially praised by the judges which felt "fresh" and "fun".

"I cannot believe that you [Jamal] have been in a schoolroom teaching kids and you go from that to what you're able to do in front of us. You're one of the most amazing people that I've ever seen on this show," expressed Luke Bryan.

The trio even performed together on stage as they sang a crowd favorite in We Are the Champions by Queen.

This was soon followed by performances of guests including Salt-N-Pepa, Good Charlotte, Kirk Franklin, Goo Goo Dolls, Brandon Lake, Jennifer Holliday, Jelly Roll, Myles Smith, PJ Morton, Patti LaBelle, The War and Treaty, and Jessica Simpson.

As mentioned previously, Ryan Seacrest announced Jamal Roberts the winner of American Idol season 23, followed by John Foster and Breanna Nix.

