Who won American Idol season 23? Details explored

American Idol season 23 came to a close on Sunday, May 18, 2025, with a live three-hour finale that revealed the winner after months of performances, eliminations, and audience voting. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the finale featured the Top 3 contestants—John Foster, Breanna Nix, and Jamal Roberts—competing for the title of America’s favorite singer.

The episode opened with a group performance of Queen’s We Are the Champions, and Seacrest announced that voting was officially underway. Jamal Roberts, a 27-year-old PE teacher from Meridian, Mississippi, was announced as the winner of American Idol season 23.

He beat out second-place finalist John Foster and third-place Breanna Nix. Roberts impressed the judges and viewers alike with his consistent performances throughout the season. More than 26 million votes were cast during the finale, more than double the number from the previous season, according to Seacrest during the May 18 broadcast on ABC.

Jamal Roberts’ performance in the American Idol season 23 finale

Jamal Roberts performed in two rounds during the American Idol season 23 finale. In the first round, which featured song choices selected by artist-in-residence Jelly Roll, Roberts performed First Time by Teeks.

Judge Carrie Underwood told Roberts during the episode, “Everything about you is a star.” Fellow judge Luke Bryan added, “You’re so smooth,” and praised how at ease he looked on stage. Lionel Richie said Roberts’ storytelling ability “comes out of his mouth in brilliant forms.”

In the second round, the contestants returned to their hometowns before performing again. Following his visit to Meridian, Mississippi, Roberts performed Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me) by The Temptations.

Underwood said he could handle both contemporary and throwback songs with ease. Bryan noted that Jamal is "one of the most amazing people" he has seen on the show. Richie described Roberts as “divinely guided” and told him he is “going to rock the world.”

Before the winner was announced, Roberts also debuted his original single, Heal. After being named the winner of American Idol season 23, he closed the show by performing Her Heart by Anthony Hamilton.

Roberts had auditioned for American Idol twice before finally securing his place in the season 23 competition. In an interview with Billboard in April 2025, he said,

“I didn’t get defeated. I never gave up. I took the no.” He added, “I’ve always been able to take constructive criticism and use it for my gain and try again.”

He also reflected on the advice Lionel Richie once gave him, recalling how Richie told him that when he's performing on stage, his energy is electric and captivating. Richie added that he hates to see him go when the performance ends — a comment that deeply resonated and stayed with him. Roberts continued,

“I’ve learned to stay true to yourself. Don’t second-guess yourself. Oh man, second-guessing can cause a lot of stress. Go with your first mind. Anything that you do, do your best.”

What else happened in the American Idol grand finale

The American Idol season 23 finale included performances from the Top 14 contestants alongside celebrity guests. Artists who performed during the May 18 episode included Jelly Roll, Patti LaBelle, Goo Goo Dolls, Good Charlotte, Salt-N-Pepa, Jessica Simpson, Josh Groban, Jennifer Holliday, Brandon Lake, Myles Smith, Cody Johnson, and Kirk Franklin. Judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan also performed.

The finalists each performed twice before the first elimination. Breanna Nix, a 25-year-old stay-at-home mom from Denton, Texas, was eliminated first. In her first-round performance, Nix sang In Jesus Name (God Is Possible) by Katy Nichole.

Bryan said she had been “amazingly solid all year.” Richie told her, “Your belief shows through your music.” Underwood said, “That’s who you are,” referring to her connection with her faith.

Nix’s second performance was The Climb by Miley Cyrus. Bryan called it a “perfect song choice” and said she took him on an “unbelievable ride.” Richie said it was a “perfect presentation.” Underwood called her an “inspiration for so many people.” After her elimination, Seacrest noted that her single Higher had been released.

John Foster, an 18-year-old college student from Addis, Louisiana, performed Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American) by Toby Keith in round one. Richie said he “nailed” the performance.

Underwood praised him, and Bryan highlighted his confidence. After his hometown visit, Foster sang Take Me Home, Country Roads by John Denver. Richie jokingly asked to see Foster’s birth certificate and encouraged viewers to vote.

Foster’s final performance before the winner announcement was his original song, Tell That Angel I Love Her. After the results were revealed, Foster finished the competition in second place.

Fans can stream American Idol on Hulu.

