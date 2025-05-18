"I just can't hurt people" — Dolly Parton explains why she keeps turning down American Idol

American Idol fans hoping to see Dolly Parton join the judges' panel may be disappointed. In an exclusive interview with E! News on May 9, 2025, the 79-year-old music icon explained why she continues to turn down offers to be a part of the show.

Despite being approached “a lot of times,” Dolly said she has no plans to step into the judging role on American Idol — and her reason is simple.

“It’s too hard for me. That’s why I don’t accept it. And I just can’t hurt people,” she told E! News’ Will Marfuggi.

While Dolly has never been a judge on American Idol, she did appear as a guest mentor during season 7 in 2008. That week, the top nine contestants performed her songs, including winner David Cook.

However, since then, she has continued to decline judging roles on talent competitions, including The Voice. Her decision, as she shared, comes from a place of compassion and understanding of how deeply personal performing can be for aspiring artists.

Dolly Parton shares why she avoids judging roles on music competition shows like American Idol

Dolly Parton’s decision not to join American Idol as a judge is based on her belief that every contestant truly believes in their talent—and that’s something she doesn’t want to discourage. Speaking to E! News,

“I know how sincere everybody is,” she shared.

For her, even those who may not be strong singers still deserve respect for their effort and confidence. Rather than evaluate and possibly dishearten aspiring artists, Dolly prefers to avoid the judging role altogether.

“Even if they’re not that good, they believe they are,” she explained.

She further added that she finds it difficult to be the person who might take away someone’s sense of belief. Her remarks reflect a deep sense of understanding of how emotionally vulnerable performers can feel in such high-stakes situations.

Although many fans may see her as an ideal judge due to her extensive experience and reputation in the music industry, Dolly sees that as precisely why she shouldn’t take on the role. She repeated that she can't "hurt people." Her decision isn’t based on disinterest or schedule conflicts—it’s rooted in a desire to protect contestants’ feelings and dreams.

Past appearances and current focus beyond American Idol

While Dolly Parton has never served as a judge on American Idol, she did appear as a guest mentor during season 7 in 2008. That week, contestants performed her songs, and Dolly offered guidance without participating in eliminations. She also appeared on The Voice in a similar role, mentoring artists in season 9 (2015) and season 11 (2016), again steering clear of formal judging responsibilities.

Instead of talent shows, Dolly has directed her attention to other major projects. Her Broadway-bound production, Dolly: An Original Musical, is slated to premiere in 2026. Inspired by her life and music, the show marks another creative milestone in her decades-long career.

In addition, her theme park, Dollywood, recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. Dolly reflected on the park’s early days,

“I started seeing cars coming in, and I remember how exciting that feeling was when the parking lot filled up,” she said.

She described the park’s continued growth as something she’s deeply proud of, comparing each addition to “a new kid in the family.” While her schedule remains full, Dolly’s choices make it clear she prefers uplifting platforms over critical ones—and her absence from the judge’s panel is simply a reflection of that.

American Idol episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

