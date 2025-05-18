Who are the guest performers on American Idol season 23 finale? Details explored

The coveted American Idol season 23 finale will finally be airing on Sunday, May 18. The episode will feature a battle between the three finalists- Breanna Nix, Jamal Roberts, and John Foster. The finales of the previous seasons of the show had non-competition performances from the Top 5 contestants of the season and the judges.

If this season follows the same format, there will be performances from Slater Nalley and Thunderstorm Artis as well. The esteemed judges of the season, including past master Lionel Richie, American Idol winner turned judge, Carrie Underwood, and award-winning country singer Luke Bryan, will also have performances. Jelly Roll is also set to perform as the artist in residence of the show.

Apart from these non-competition performances, there is an array of other artists, some acclaimed musicians, and some from the previous seasons of the show, who will also be performing on the American Idol season 23 finale. Below is a list of all the artists who the viewers will get to see on the finale night.

Who will be performing on the American Idol season 23 finale?

Here is the lineup of guest performers that are to grace the stage of the show's finale on May 18.

1) The Goo Goo Dolls

The Goo Goo Dolls is an acclaimed rock/alternative band. They are based out of Buffalo, New York, and consist of lead artists such as John Rezeznik and Robby Takac. Since its formation in 1986, there have been several other rotating members of the band, it is for the fans to find out which one of those will attend the American Idol finale.

John Rezeznik (Image via Instagram/@johnrzznikggd)

2) Good Charlotte

This is another acclaimed rock band that was formed in Maryland in 1995. They came to be known in the pop-punk and emo categories of music. Joel Madden, Benji Madden, Paul Thomas, Billy Martin, and Dean Butterworth are some of its original members.

Joel Madden (Image via Instagram/@goodhcharlotteband)

3) Jessica Simpson

Jessica wears many hats, including those of a singer, actor, and fashion designer. She started performing in church choirs as a child, and went up to sign a record label with Columbia Records at the age of seventeen. She also famously married Nick Lachey in 2002, whom she divorced in 2006.

Jessica Simpson (Image via Instagram/@jessicasimpson)

4) Patti LaBelle

Patti is an R&B singer who came to be known as "Godmother of Soul". The 80-year-old started her career in the 1960s and was a part of the music group called Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles. Some of her most popular songs include On My Own, New Attitude, and If Only You Knew.

Pattie LaBelle (Image via Instagram/@mspattielabelle)

5) Salt-N-Pepa

Salt-N-Pepa is a hip-hop group formed in 1985. It was a three-member group, which consisted of Salt, Pepa, and DJ Spinderella. They came out with hits such as Shoop and Push It.

Salt and Pepa (Image via Instagram/@saltnpepaofficial)

6) Jennifer Holliday

Jennifer is well known for starting her career singing for popular Broadway shows such as Dreamgirls and Your Arms Too Short to Box with God. She later became a recording artist. She even won a Grammy award in 1983, for the pop hit And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going.

Jennifer Holliday (Image via Instagram/@jenniferhollidaydreamgirl)

7) Josh Groban

Josh Groban was the number one best-selling artist in the United States in 2007. All of his first four albums were platinum, selling over 1 million copies. He showcases the genres of classical crossover, gospel, and contemporary.

Josh Groban (Image via Instagram/@joshgroban)

8) Brandon Lake

Another gospel/Christian worship singer on the American Idol season 23 finale lineup is Brandon Lake. He also serves as a worship pastor at Seacoast Church in Charleston. He kicked off his career after running a successful crowdfunding campaign, which resulted in him releasing his first solo album, Closer, by himself.

Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll with Jimmy Kimmel (Image via Instagram/@brandonlake)

9) Myles Smith

Myles is the only British singer on the American Idol season 23 finale lineup. He is a pop singer and came to be known for his hit singles, Stargazing and Nice to Meet You. His career went up after a video of his singing gained traction on TikTok in 2022 and a record label signed him.

Myles Smith (Image via Instagram/@mylessmithuk)

10) Kirk Franklin

Kirk Franklin is another gospel singer in the array of gospel musicians to perform at the American Idol season 23 finale. Kirk is a recipient of 20 Grammy Awards. He also suffered a near-fatal head injury when he fell off a stage into an orchestra pit in 1996, but he made a full recovery.

Kirk Franklin (Image via Instagram/@kirkfranklin)

11) The War & Treaty

This band is a husband-and-wife duo with Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter as its members. The duo also received an Emmy for their work with the Tennessee Titans in 2025. They also have two nominations in the 66th Grammy Awards, and a biopic on their life is soon set to be released.

Michael and Tanya Trotter (Image via Instagram/@thewarandtreaty)

12) PJ Morton

Next is the keyboardist of Maroon 5 since 2012, PJ Morton. He is also a singer and a songwriter. He released his first solo Following My First Mind, in 2012, and his other song, Heavy, featured his band members, Adam Levine and James Valentine. PJ was also nominated in the 60th Grammy Awards for his album Gumbo.

PJ Morton (Image via Instagram/@pjmorton)

For more updates on American Idol season 23, fans of the show can follow its official Instagram account, @americanidol.

