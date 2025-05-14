"No words" — American Idol season 23 finalist Breanna Nix shares heartfelt thanks after advancing to the top 3

Breanna Nix marked a major milestone on American Idol season 23 as she was named one of the final three contestants moving on to the grand finale. Following the announcement, the 25-year-old singer from Denton, Texas, reflected on the moment in an Instagram post shared on May 13, writing,

“I seriously have no words.”

Her advancement marked a key step toward the finale, which airs May 18 on ABC. Voted through by the audience, Nix now prepares for the traditional hometown visit and the season’s concluding round, alongside fellow finalists John Foster and Jamal Roberts.

Breanna Nix advances to the Top 3 on American Idol season 23

Breanna Nix shares a message filled with gratitude

Following the live episode, Breanna Nix shared her reaction in an Instagram post addressed to her supporters. She wrote:

“I’m just so overwhelmed with gratitude. 😭😭 This has been the most insane, amazing experience of my life. I’ve pushed myself in ways I didn’t even know I could, and to be in the TOP 3 because of YOUR votes?? That blows my mind. Thank you for believing in me. ❤️😭🙏🏼 Denton… I’m coming home!!! Let’s GO!!!”

She shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos from her performances, thanking fans for voting and highlighting how meaningful the journey has been. The American Idol finalist also mentioned her hometown, Denton, Texas, which she'll visit in the upcoming Top 3 episode.

Throughout the season, Nix has used social media to connect with fans and show her appreciation for their support.

Nix's Disney Night Part 2 performances

In the latest episode, American Idol held its second Disney Night special from Disneyland Resort. Each contestant from the Top 5 performed two songs. Breanna Nix first sang This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) from The Parent Trap. Judges provided direct feedback following the performance.

Carrie said the first half of Breanna's performance felt a bit uncertain and advised her to just have fun with her next one. Lionel commented that the song choice was ideal and noted that as she advances, "pressure" will become a constant part of her career. Luke added,

“I didn't realize there were that many staccato notes in that song! I just love your vibe.”

For her second performance, Nix selected You’ll Be in My Heart from Tarzan. The song was a tribute to her husband. Carrie remarked that Nix brought the audience into her "family" and that it was a touching moment, noting her consistent strength throughout the competition. Lionel commented that when Nix locks into a note, it remains stable, praising the "strong" delivery of her performance.

“Your voice and your presence is so strong," Luke noted.

At the end of the night, Slater Nalley and Thunderstorm Artis were eliminated. Nix advanced to the American Idol season 23 Top 3 along with John Foster and Jamal Roberts.

The upcoming finale will feature the remaining singers returning to their hometowns and making public appearances before delivering one final live performance. The three-hour episode will determine the winner of season 23 as the Top 3 compete for the title.

The American Idol season 23 finale airs May 18 at 8 PM ET on ABC and streams on Hulu the next day.

