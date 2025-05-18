“You deserved to be in the finale” — Thunderstorm Artis’ wife reacts to his American Idol exit

American Idol season 23 is heading toward its grand finale on May 18, 2025, with three finalists—Jamal Roberts, Breanna Nix, and John Foster—competing for the title. However, the path to the Top 3 came with a lot of eliminations.

One of the most unexpected exits came during the May 12 episode, when Thunderstorm Artis, a fan-favorite known for his vocals and original music, did not secure enough votes to advance.

Following his elimination in American Idol, Thunderstorm posted a video on Instagram on May 13, expressing gratitude for his journey and support from fans. He spoke calmly about not making the finale but promised to keep making music. The post quickly gained support, including a comment from his wife, Faith Artis, who had been present in the audience throughout the season with their children.

“Love you SO MUCH honey ❤️ you left it all out on that stage and I couldn’t be more proud 😭 I think you deserved to be in that finale, but top 5 is HUGE. The boys and I are forever grateful for your hard work! We love you so much baby 😘,” she wrote.

“I’m excited for what comes next” — Thunderstorm reflects on his American Idol journey after elimination

Thunderstorm Artis addressed fans directly in a May 13 Instagram video after his elimination from American Idol. In the clip, he acknowledged the disappointment of not making the Top 3 but expressed gratitude for the experience.

“Well, that was a great run. I had so much fun. I’m filled with so much gratitude that I got to stand on a stage in front of millions of people and sing songs that I’m really passionate about,” he shared.

Thunderstorm also shared that he “really wanted to make top three,” but added that he was proud of reaching the Top 5.

“It’s totally fine. I feel like we won a lot of things with just making top 5, and not even making top 5. But, I’m excited to put music out. I’m excited for what comes next. I know God has a plan,” he said.

His message drew hundreds of comments, many praising his performances and attitude. While fans shared their disappointment at his exit, they also encouraged him to keep going. His wife’s comment—stating he “deserved to be in that finale”—was among the most liked, resonating with viewers who had supported his journey since his audition.

“She’s my anchor” — Thunderstorm’s performances were often dedicated to his wife, Faith in American Idol

Throughout this season of American Idol, Thunderstorm Artis often highlighted his relationship with his wife, Faith. During his initial audition, he performed an original song titled Don't Let Me Let You Go, explaining to the judges that it reflected their journey together.

“It’s about mine and my wife’s journey and just the hardships of relationships. She’s my anchor. Holding me down in the times when I’m weak,” he shared.

Faith, who appeared in several episodes alongside their children, supported him behind the scenes. In a pre-recorded clip, she spoke about Thunderstorm’s years of hard work: She shared that music was not the "easiest road" that people take, but he has been working at this his "whole life," and added she was "just so proud of him.”

On the May 5 episode, when contestants performed judge-selected songs, Thunderstorm sang Journey’s Faithfully and dedicated the performance to her. After singing, he addressed her directly from the stage:

“Faith, you have supported me in so many different ways through these five years of marriage… The world might have my gift, but you have my heart,” he shared.

Even though he did not make it to the finale, Thunderstorm will return with the Top 14 for a final performance on May 18.

American Idol episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

