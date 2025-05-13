What are the voting numbers for American Idol 2025 Top 3 finalists? Details explored

American Idol season 23 has reached its final stage with the Top 3 contestants revealed on the May 12, 2025 episode. After a second night of Disney-themed performances, viewers voted in real time, narrowing the Top 5 down to three finalists who will now compete in the finale.

The Top 3 finalists are John Foster, Breanna Nix, and Jamal Roberts. Each finalist has a unique contestant number for voting purposes, which fans can use to support their favorite during the upcoming live finale on May 18.

To vote for John Foster, fans can text 13 to 21523. For Breanna Nix, the voting number is 9, and for Jamal Roberts, it is 12, both sent to 21523. These numbers remain the same as previous rounds. Voting will open at the start of the live finale broadcast and close during the final commercial break.

Fans can vote up to 10 times per contestant per method. With the finale approaching, the competition now depends entirely on audience votes.

Three ways to vote for American Idol 2025 Top 3 finalists

Fans can vote for their favourite American Idol season 23 finalist using three methods. Each method allows up to 10 votes per contestant, giving each voter a maximum of 30 votes if using all platforms. Voting opens at 8 p.m. ET on the night of the finale and closes around 9:50 p.m. ET, during the final commercial break.

The first way to vote is by visiting the official voting site at idolvote.abc.com. Voters need to log in or create a free account, which can also be used across the American Idol app. Once logged in, fans can assign votes to one or more contestants and change their votes at any point before the voting window closes.

The second method is through the American Idol app, available for both Apple and Android devices. Similar to the website, users can log in, choose their preferred contestants, and allocate their votes accordingly. Any changes made must be saved before the voting period ends.

The third method is by text. Voters can simply text the contestant number to 21523. The text voting numbers for the finalists are:

John Foster: 13

Breanna Nix: 9

Jamal Roberts: 12

Each text counts as one vote, and fans can send up to 10 texts per contestant.

Disney Night Part 2 performances lead to Top 3 reveal

The May 12 episode of American Idol featured the second round of Disney Night performances. Each contestant performed two songs from Disney movies. John Foster sang The Bare Necessities from The Jungle Book and Rainbow Connection from The Muppet Movie.

Breanna Nix opened with This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) from The Parent Trap, followed by You’ll Be in My Heart from Tarzan, which she dedicated to her husband. Lionel Richie said she delivered strong notes and subtle moments well, and Luke added that her voice and presence were very strong.

Jamal Roberts performed Ain’t No Mountain High Enough from Remember the Titans, and Beauty and the Beast from the film of the same name. Lionel praised his ability to make any song his own and Luke encouraged him by saying it was time to win the competition.

Slater Nalley and Thunderstorm Artis, who were also part of the Top 5, were eliminated by the end of the episode. As American Idol heads into its finale, the Top 3 prepare to debut original songs and compete for America’s vote one final time.

The American Idol season 23 finale airs Sunday, May 18, 2025, on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

