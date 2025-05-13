American Idol season 23 episode 18 recap — Lin-Manuel Miranda returns as mentor while the Top 3 are revealed after Disney Night

American Idol season 23 continued with episode 18, which aired on May 12, 2025, featuring the Top 5 contestants each performing two songs during the second Disney Night. Lin-Manuel Miranda returned as mentor, helping the singers prepare, while Season 21 winner Iam Tongi gave a special performance of Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride.

The night was full of music and energy, but also marked an important moment in the competition. By the end of the episode, John Foster, Jamal Roberts, and Breanna Nix were announced as the Top 3 finalists moving on to the grand finale. Slater Nalley and Thunderstorm Artis were eliminated after the live vote.

The contestants chose songs from Disney movies, all fitting into the theme of “Heroes and Villains.” While some song choices were well-known Disney hits, others came from less familiar titles, creating a mix of nostalgia and individual style.

Judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan gave feedback after every performance, highlighting how each singer has grown, their stage presence, and vocal ability. This episode marked the final round before the big finale, cutting the group down from five to three.

All five contestants deliver double performances in American Idol season 23 Disney Night

In the Top 5 results show of American Idol, each contestant performed two songs for Disney Night Part 2. Slater Nalley sang You’ve Got a Friend in Me from Toy Story, a song that fit his tone and performance style. For his second song, he performed Born to Be Wild from D3: The Mighty Ducks, showing a different side with guitar and stage effects.

John Foster gave his version of The Bare Necessities from The Jungle Book, adding a country feel while keeping the song’s structure. He followed it with Rainbow Connection from The Muppet Movie, which he adjusted with help from Lin-Manuel Miranda to reflect his musical style while still staying connected to the original.

Thunderstorm Artis delivered A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes from Cinderella, a soft and emotional performance inspired by his personal connection to the song as a lullaby for his child. He later returned with Find Yourself from Cars, using his guitar and vocal phrasing to impress the audience and the judges.

Breanna Nix began with This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) from The Parent Trap, a fast-paced song that challenged her timing. She followed it with You’ll Be in My Heart from Tarzan, which she dedicated to her husband.

Jamal Roberts performed Ain’t No Mountain High Enough from Remember the Titans, and closed the night with Beauty and the Beast, giving the classic song an R&B interpretation.

Top 3 finalists revealed as American Idol season 23 heads to the finale

After all five contestants completed their Disney-themed performances, the live voting results were revealed at the end of American Idol season 23, episode 18. Based on America’s real-time votes, John Foster, Jamal Roberts, and Breanna Nix were announced as the Top 3 finalists advancing to the grand finale, which will air on Sunday, May 18.

This meant that Slater Nalley and Thunderstorm Artis were eliminated from the competition. The results followed a competitive night of performances, where each contestant brought different strengths to the stage. Despite their exit, the episode concluded with acknowledgment from the judges about how far all five had come since their auditions.

Catch the latest episodes of American Idol currently streaming on Hulu.

