"A lead all year" — American Idol judge Luke Bryan shares his thoughts on Jamal's chances of winning season 23

With only three contestants remaining in the running to become the next American Idol, the judges sat down with PEOPLE for a group interview regarding the finale. Luke Bryan shared his thoughts about the American Idol Top 3 contestants. He believed that out of three finalists, Jamal Roberts had been leading throughout the season over John Foster and Breanne Nix.

"My gut has told me Jamal has... been a lead all year," stated American Idol judge Luke Bryan.

However, the Country Girl singer Luke Bryan acknowledged that the final decision would be up to the American voters and that the contestants needed to stay focused on the task. He also praised the other two contestants in the interview. Luke reminded everyone how Breanne Nix has consistently delivered strong performances, and John Foster's popularity has increased over time.

American Idol judge Luke Bryan cautioned that even if Jamal had been in the lead, a slight loss of focus could change the outcome in the upcoming finale. He emphasized that in the music industry, staying focused every day is essential for long-term success.

American Idol judges Lionel and Carrie share their thoughts on the results and pressure of a music career

In the same interview, Luke's colleague Lionel Richie shared his thoughts on what determines the winner of American Idol. According to him, the winner wouldn't necessarily be the most talented, but rather the contestant America liked the most. Richie believed the playing field was level, but a singer's popularity would ultimately decide the outcome.

He mentioned that the number of fans who liked the contestants as individuals would play a significant role. The veteran singer also expressed that while singing cover songs was a good start, having their own hit songs would help build their careers. He believed that at this point, the audience was developing a personal connection with the artists.

"It's an even playing field but it comes down to popularity. How many fans do they have that like them as people?" Lionel Richie asked.

Carrie Underwood, who herself has been through what the finale contestants have been going through as she participated in season four. She was able to reach the final and win in 2005. She recalled her own time and noticed that the current season was shorter than hers.

The multiple-time Grammy award winner acknowledged that the contestants were likely feeling overwhelmed by the pace of the competition. She explained that the finale was a glimpse into the demands and pressures of a music career. According to Carrie Underwood, the show was like a training ground for the contestants, where they had to learn and adapt quickly.

"I would imagine they feel more frenzied than I felt about the whole situation. It's a totally different block out," stated American Idol judge Carrie.

The finale would feature a range of guest performers, including Brandon Lake, Goo Goo Dolls, Good Charlotte, and many others. The judges, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Lionel Richie, would also perform together in the finale. Additionally, Jelly Roll, who had been working with the contestants, would also perform himself.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, May 18, as the three-hour finale of American Idol will air live coast-to-coast beginning at 8 pm ET that night. That would mean no Monday episode this week. The full episode will also stream the next day on Hulu.

