Who all have been eliminated so far from American Idol season 23? Details explored

The competition has been getting fiercer on American Idol, and now only five contestants remain. The show recently brought the Disney Night performances back. It had been a month since the ABC program presented viewers with Disney brand cross-promotion. Additionally, this year's edition includes an additional dosage of the House of Mouse with two episodes.

American Idol brought Lin-Manuel Miranda as a guest mentor and used well-known songs from the Disney film archives to help the Top 7 in the first half of May 11's episode 16. Then, the aspiring stars performed their Mother's Day tributes. The two contestants whose journey ended on Sunday were Gabby Samone and the show's youngest contestant, Mattie Pruitt.

Idol contestants nationwide tried out for a Golden Ticket to Hollywood when the season debuted in March, facing judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. To go one step closer to victory, nearly 150 finalists were chosen, now only five remain.

Previously on American Idol season 23

On May 5, the Top 7 finalists were revealed following their participation in the Judges' Song Contest. The top 7 were Gabby Samone, Jamal Roberts, Breanna Nix, Thunderstorm Artis, Mattie Pruitt, Slater Nalley, and John Foster.

According to Gold Derby's survey, the favorite performers that night on American Idol 23 were Breanna Nix (Independence Day), John Foster (I Cross My Heart), and Jamal Roberts (I Believe). Josh King (Home) was eliminated after votes were cast because the judges chose to save Mattie Pruitt (Always Been You), who had also placed in the bottom two.

May 11 and 12 are the show's two-night homage to the House of Mouse. The Sunday episode had the seven surviving singers in Disneyland to fulfill all of their magical dreams. They worked with Lin-Manuel Miranda, the guest mentor, and chose the songs to perform for Sunday Night, along with which they had to perform a Mother's Day song.

Unfortunately, the program concluded with yet another swift but cruel double elimination, so not everyone will be coming back for Disney Night 2 on Monday. Gabby Samone and Mattie Pruitt did not receive enough votes to stay in the competition. Additionally, we will soon find out which three will advance to the May 18 finale by the end of Monday's broadcast.

Samone and Pruitt have joined the growing list of eliminated contestants, which includes Josh King, Canaan James Hill, Kolbi Jordan, Ché Chesterman, Filo, Amanda Barise, Desmond Roberts, Olivier Bergeron, Baylee Littrell, Isaiah Misailegalu, Drew Ryn, Victor Solomon, Zaylie Windsor, Kyana, Grayson Torrence, MYK an and Penny Samar.

Gabby and Mattie's eliminations

Gabby Samone performed How Far I’ll Go from Moana and sang her rendition of Home from The Wiz for her Mother's Day performance. Although fans are disappointed to see Gabby's journey come to an end, she will be back for a final performance in the finale. Gabby took to Instagram to address her fans after her elimination. She wrote,

"Thank you all so much for the love and support!!! I am soo grateful to have made it this far! I love you all! Please continue to support my friends On their journey! This was an amazing experience!!"

Mattie Pruitt performed Remember Me from Coco for her Disney performance and returned to the stage with Those Kind of Women by Lauren Alaina, in honor of her mother and stepmother. Mattie also addressed her fans after the elimination.

"Tonight was the end of my American Idol journey… but it’s just the beginning of everything else. I’ve learned so much, grown so much, and made memories I’ll carry with me forever. Thank you to everyone who voted, supported, encouraged, and believed in me—I wouldn’t have made it this far without you. This chapter might be closing, but the music doesn’t stop here. I’m just getting started."

Who remains in the American Idol Top 5 now?

Slater Nalley

Breanna Nix

John Foster

Jamal Roberts

Thunderstorm Artis

Watch new episodes of American Idol season 23 on ABC on Sundays and Mondays at 8 pm ET.

