Who is Breanna Nix from American Idol? Age, career, and more explored

Breanna Nix is a 25-year-old from Denton, Texas, who has made it to American Idol season 23's Top 7. She introduced herself to the judges' panel as a stay-at-home mom during her audition. She received the Golden Ticket for her performance of Carrie Underwood's Jesus, Take the Wheel.

Nix has steadily risen through the competition, making it through the top contestants of the show. Viewers can continue watching the show to see whether she progresses from Top 7 to Top 5. As the season finale approaches, competition for the cash prize and recording contract intensifies.

American Idol airs every Sunday on ABC at 8 pm ET on ABC. Last week, the Top 7 candidates were announced, including Breanna Nix, who advanced to the next stage. The judges and audience votes eliminated 3 contestants, including the remaining platinum ticket winners.

On May 4, the contestants performed songs by prominent female artists during the show's "Ladies' Night" episode. For the May 5 broadcast, each judge provided a slate of songs for the competitors to choose from. The contestants who went further headed off to Disneyland to prepare for their next performance.

Breanna Nix and her American Idol journey

In an interview with the Denton Record-Chronicle, published on March 7, 2025, Breanna Nix shared that she did not inform anyone after submitting her audition tape to American Idol last summer. She did not even tell her husband, Austin, with whom she had been creating TikToks at their home for a year.

In their social media videos, posted on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, Austin plays the piano while she sings. She acknowledged that she drew inspiration from artists like Adele and Carrie Underwood.

After submitting her tape, the local Denton singer tried not to dwell on the possibility of rejection, because she didn't want to disappoint anyone. Shortly after, she was informed that her video audition had been approved and that she would be competing with others for a chance to win American Idol.

According to the Denton Record-Chronicle, the 25-year-old singer began performing in front of an audience at church. She had been singing her entire life. Her mother, who also loved to sing, used to sing in a trio with family members. It wasn't until she was around 13 that she began to take it seriously. However, due to some difficult family circumstances, she almost didn't make it to American Idol.

After learning that her audition tape had been accepted for American Idol, Breanna Nix had to complete a few preliminary rounds before performing in front of the celebrity judges. She performed the song as her husband played the piano, while their son, Emerson, sat in Carrie Underwood's lap.

She was unaware that Carrie Underwood had taken Perry's place as this season's judge. Her performance brought Underwood to tears.

“I held my ground and sang it. That’s what got me here,” Nix remarked.

Breanna's Instagram Explored

On her Instagram handle, @breannanixmusic, she has covered songs including I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston, Bless the Broken Road by Rascal Flatts, and Hard Fought Hallelujah by Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll.

At the time of writing, Breanna Nix has amassed over 83,000 followers and has shared 271 posts. She has been updating her followers on her American Idol journey and often reminds them to vote for her in the captions of her posts.

In a quick post-show Facebook Live, fellow finalist Jamal Roberts revealed that the top 7 contestants were required to pack immediately after the May 5 live show episode, as they were headed to Disneyland that same evening.

While at Disneyland, the contestants will select several songs from Disney's repertoire under the guidance of guest coach Lin-Manuel Miranda. According to ABC, the American Idol Top 7 will perform one song on the Mother's Day episode, and those advancing to the Top 5 would be expected to prepare two additional performances for the following evening.

Even the eliminated stars are expected to return and perform in the live finals scheduled on May 19. This week, a few of the leading contenders will be returning to Hollywood for rehearsals.

Breanna disclosed in an Instagram Live that two other competitors had also chosen one of the Disney songs she had picked to sing, so they had to draw a winner to determine who would get to sing it, and she lost.

In a later Instagram post, she shared:

"Disneyland was truly magical. I can’t thank you enough NixNation for making this possible for me and my family—we made memories we’ll never forget. Idol is back Sunday & Monday this week!!! Making it to Top 3 would mean everything… I’d get to visit my hometown. I’m so grateful for your love and support—please keep voting! Now more than ever!! We are almost there!"

Voting opens on Sunday night. Watch the latest episode of American Idol season 23 on Sundays and Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC.

