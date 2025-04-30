"She will be a top 3 finalist"— American Idol fans react to Breanna advancing to Top 10

In Monday's episode of American Idol season 23, Breanna Nix met up with mentor Fantasia Barrino, an alum of the show, to discuss her upcoming performance. The season 3 winner asked her what she wanted to sing and why. The contestant revealed her pick as Tell Your Heart to Beat Again by Danny Gokey. She noted that the first line of the song said "You're shattered," which was something that resonated with her.

Ad

Fantasia got Danny Gokey on the show, who told her to think of the person who needed to hear it, and that she was about to set a lot of people free.

After the episode aired, and Breanna was revealed to be one of the contestants who made it to Top 10, fans of American Idol congratulated and praised her online. One X user wrote:

"I've been cheering on and following Breanna since her audition. I think she will be a top 3 finalist. Her vocals and growth on the show remind me of a young Carrie Underwood!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"When Breanna sing Tell Your Heart To Beat Again" By @DannyGokey During Her performance of @AmericanIdol Tonight OMG I thought She did such Incredible & Unbelievable Job, That was another grammy performance She was giving me Goosebumps & Chills all over My body too!!!" a fan commented.

"Now Breanna just had me in tears she sang that! She got a vote from me and I actually felt it!" a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of American Idol season 23 supported Breanna:

"You are the best YOU God ever created! God looked down the corridors of time and said, "The world NEEDS a Breanna in 2025!" Sweetheart, just be YOU and ENJOY being YOU. God made NO mistake. The world can pack sand. Shalom. Breanna Nix," a person wrote.

"Breanna Nix #AmericanIdol As a brother in Christ I can say God gave you an amazing voice. I have given you 10 every time I vote. Keep it up. America loves you," a fan commented.

Ad

"Breanna, i see so many good comments about you all the time. I feel like its the judges pushing you out cause they want to push Gabby who's great but already a professional," a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 further said:

"Breanna has vocals too but I feel like these past couple weeks she hasn’t picked good songs! I want her to get back to who she was when she first started the show and stop listening to these internet haters!!" a person wrote.

Ad

"Man, I can't believe there are people out there dragging Breanna through the MUD like that?? She lost her way a bit last night but TONIGHT she's BACK ON TOP," a fan commented.

"Thank you for being strong"— Carrie Underwood praises Breanna's rendition of Tell Your Heart to Beat Again and for opening up about online hate on American Idol season 23

Ad

In American Idol season 23's latest episode, the Top 12 took to the stage to sing iconic songs by previous contestants. Breanna Nix chose Tell Your Heart To Beat Again by Danny Gokey and opened up and opened up to Fantasia about the reaction she had gotten from the audience online.

During rehearsals, Breanna revealed that while being on the show was an "amazing blessing" the hate that accompanied the popularity she received for being a Christian was prevalent. The American Idol season 23 contestant noted that she received a comment that said she wasn't a Christian anymore.

Ad

"And it devastated me," she added.

After her performance, the judges praised her rendition of the Danny Gokey song. Jelly Roll teared up while Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie gave her a standing ovation. The latter complimented her and also told her that the episode had been "divinely guided" and added that Breanna raised the bar.

He urged her to keep believing and "raising up." Carrie Underwood praised Fantasia for getting the American Idol Top 12 to "tap in" to something in their hearts and further complimented Breanna on a job well done.

Ad

"Thank you for being strong and I want to tell you all an important trick, it's called Post and Ghost," Carrie said.

She urged the season 23 cast not to look at the comments online and said she lived her life the same way.

Fans of American Idol season 23 commented on Breanna making it to the Top 10 online and praised her performance. They also supported her against online hate.

Episodes of American Idol season 23 air twice a week, every Sunday and Monday on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More