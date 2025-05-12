How rich is Lin-Manuel Miranda? American Idol season 23's Disney Night special mentor’s net worth explored

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an American composer, lyricist, actor, and rapper. He is perhaps best known for his prosperous career in Broadway musicals. His net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is $80 million. Lin-Manuel is a known multi-talented artist who has received critical acclaim for his work behind the scenes and on stage.

In New York City, Lin-Manuel Miranda was born on January 16, 1980, to Puerto Rican parents. He grew up traveling to the country of his family's origin at least once a year with one sister.

In high school, he started writing his own musicals, which sparked his initial interest in musical theater, revealed in an interview with Parade in February 2025. In 2010, Lin-Manuel Miranda wed a friend from high school, Vanessa Nadal. Together, the couple have two kids. Jose Miranda, a professional baseball player, is Miranda's cousin.

Lin-Manuel Miranda was featured as a guest mentor on American Idol as the show went into one of the most anticipated weeks in the competition.

Lin-Manuel Miranda mentoring on American Idol

On May 12, the top seven finalists left for the show's yearly Disney Night. The surprise was announced on the official American Idol Instagram page, which said that Lin-Manuel Miranda, an actor, Broadway playwright, and Disney composer, would be mentoring the candidates before Disney Night.

Fans of Lin-Manuel know him as the composer of the soundtrack for Disney films such as Mufasa: The Lion King, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Moana. However, he is most recognized for composing and acting in the musical Hamilton, which became a global sensation and solidified his reputation as a Hollywood star.

He also portrayed Gizmoduck in the Disney film DuckTales, serving as a voice actor. Another role he worked on was Jack the Lamplighter in the live-action Disney reboot Mary Poppins Returns.

"My approach to being a mentor is making sure these amazing contestants are telling a story, but also there's a lot of pressure on all of them... It's just like singing a Disney song with me and figuring out what makes it tick and what's going to show them off to the world," Lin-Manuel Miranda said on American Idol.

Early life and career achievements

Miranda was prepared to perform In the Heights on a professional stage by 2002. To make it happen, he collaborated with seasoned theater director Thomas Kail. After making adjustments to the script while it was being played off-Broadway, Miranda and a group of people were prepared to make the musical's Broadway premiere in 2008.

Soon after, In the Heights received four Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Score, out of a total of 13 nominations. In the Heights also took home the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Lin-Manuel not only wrote the play but also portrayed Usnavi in it, which brought the musical a great deal of critical acclaim.

Lin-Manuel also made a name for himself as a rapper by starting a hip-hop improv group called Freestyle Love Supreme in 2003. During the 2000s, the group started going on international tours. They were also the focus of a Broadway musical and a television program.

When Lin-Manuel Miranda's most popular musical, Hamilton: An American Musical, debuted in 2015, it drastically changed the course of his career. People purchased lottery tickets merely to have the opportunity to see the play because it was so well-liked. The musical also received numerous accolades, including a Tony Award for Best Musical, was praised by critics as well.

Earnings and other investments

His musical, Hamilton, made $365 million by 2018, based on a report by Celebrity Net Worth. The program has made far over $800 million so far. Lin-Manuel Miranda is entitled to a 7% share of Hamilton's box office receipts as the film's only creator, author, composer, and former star.

As a result of this agreement, Miranda reportedly receives a weekly royalty check of $105,000 while the show is on tour. That's about $5.5 million annually. By 2017, he had made almost $12.7 million from these royalties. Disney paid $70 million for the film rights to Hamilton in February 2020.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lin-Manuel Miranda bought his parents a home in North Manhattan's Inwood neighborhood in 2008. Lin-Manuel also bought the New York City Drama Book Shop in 2019. Years ago, he penned the first draft of his musical, In the Heights, in the bookstore, and he purchased the store to keep it open to preserve the memory.

American Idol airs on ABC on Sunday and Monday nights. Episodes are available to watch on Hulu the next day.

