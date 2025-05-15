"Honor of a lifetime": American Idol finalist John Foster shares gratitude after making it to the Top 3

John Foster’s advancement to the Top 3 on American Idol marked a significant milestone in his career. Following this, Foster reflected on his journey and shared his appreciation on Instagram, saying,

“It is the honor of a lifetime.”

At 18 years old and hailing from Addis, Louisiana, he has steadily gained recognition for his country-inflected style and guitar skills.

The American Idol finalist also publicly and announced plans for a hometown concert to celebrate this achievement.

John Foster reflects on reaching American Idol Top 3

On May 13, 2025, John Foster shared a message on Instagram accompanied by photos from his performances on American Idol.

He highlighted his appreciation for the opportunity and his connection to his home state. The post read:

“Words will never describe how grateful I am to be in the Top 3 of @americanidol. Louisiana, I’m coming home for you! Stay tuned for the hometown concert details! To Him be all the glory! 🙏❤️”

In another post, John expressed his enthusiasm for returning home and connecting with his supporters in Louisiana.

He invited fans to attend two events: a parade along First Street in Addis and a concert featuring his country music at Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park in Plaquemine. He wrote,

"I’m SO excited to go home and see everyone!"

John Foster's performances during Disney Night Part 2

On the recent American Idol episode themed Disney Night Part 2, Foster sang two pieces. His first piece was The Bare Necessities from The Jungle Book, following the previous night's rendition of Almost There from The Princess and the Frog.

The judges’ feedback highlighted his technical proficiency and stage presence.

Carrie Underwood explained that he took a "fun" song and made it his own, turning it into an enjoyable performance. Lionel Richie commented,

“You've got likability. A lot of people think it's just about singing, but they've got to like you!”

Luke Bryan noted that John Foster had the audience exactly where he wanted them, highlighting that he possessed a distinctive "sound," along with a unique presence and style.

For his second performance, Foster sang Rainbow Connection from The Muppet Movie. According to the show details, Foster was more familiar with Willie Nelson’s version and adapted it under the guidance of guest mentor Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Carrie Underwood remarked,

“I love that you're standing here right now proving me right. If you ain't real careful, you might just win this whole thing.”

Lionel Richie complimented the unique vocal quality, explaining that he was particularly impressed by the "timbre" of John Foster’s voice and could recognize him immediately from the very first note.

Luke Bryan acknowledged the authenticity in Foster’s performance:

“At this point we've seen you go all over the map. It was authentically you and great job on that.”

Top 3 confirmed after eliminations

Following the performances, the competition saw the elimination of two contestants: Slater Nalley and Thunderstorm Artis.

This left Jamal Roberts, John Foster, and Breanna Nix as the Top 3 finalists competing for the American Idol season’s grand prize.

The episode took place live from Disneyland Resort and included a guest appearance by season 21 winner Iam Tongi, who performed Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride from the upcoming live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch.

American Idol season 23 concludes with a three-hour live finale on Sunday, May 18, airing across all time zones. The Top 3 contestants—John Foster, Breanna Nix, and Jamal Roberts—will perform as America casts their votes.

