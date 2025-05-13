⁠"Perfect Top 3"— American Idol season 23 fans react to Breanna Nix, Jamal Roberts, and John Foster making it to the finale 

American Idol season 23 revealed its Top 3 finalists this week on Monday, May 12, 2025 during Disney Night Part 2. The episode started with the competing singers performing songs from Disney movies and ended with three contestants being voted as the finalists, who will perform on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Based on the public vote, John Foster, Jamal Roberts, and Breanna Nix were named the finalists of the season while Slater Nalley and Thunderstorm Artis were eliminated from the show.

Fans of the ABC reality show commented on the finalists online and were happy with America's choice. Expressing excitement, onne person wrote on X:

"Knew it...John, Jamal & Breanna! Perfect top 3, picked them from top 20 to be the final 3! I predict a John win though, there just seems to be all the momentum on his side."

"Top 3 mod squad — one black, one white, one blonde," a fan commented.

"So sad Slater was sent home but happy with the top 3! All well deserved!" a tweet read.

Some fans of American Idol were upset by Slater and Thunderstorm's elimination:

"It should’ve been Slator or Thunderstorm in the top 3…." a person wrote.

"Two of my top 3 made it!! Yay!!! I really wish we could have had a top 4 with Breanna, John, Slater and Jamal!" a fan commented.

Fans of American Idol season 23 further said:

"Wow TOP 3! the first time I am actually SATISFIED about the result. RIGHT ON POINT!" a person wrote.

"Hell Yes!!!!! America got it right!!! Jamal & Breanna in Top 3!!!" a fan commented.

"This was honestly the best top 3 scenario we could’ve gotten tonight," a tweet read.

"Over 19 million votes have come in"— Ryan Seacrest announces the American Idol season 23 finalists during episode 18

In American Idol season 23 episode 18, the end of the episode saw the host, Ryan Seacrest reveal who made it to the finale. After the last commercial of the episode, the host told the crew he had the results in his hands and thanked them for their efforts.

As he walked on stage, he stated it was time to find out who was set to compete in the finale. When he joined Breanna Nix, John Foster, Jamal Roberts, Slater Nalley, and Thunderstorm Artis on stage, he told them it was time. Before the host started reading the results, he wished them the best of luck and the contestants exchanged "love you's."

"What a night! Over 19 million votes have come in," Ryan said as he started reading the results in no particular order.

The first finalist of American Idol season 23 was John Foster. The host congratulated him as the audience cheered him on. Ryan revealed that the second person who would be singing for the "title" was Jamal Roberts. Meanwhile, John hugged resident mentor, Jelly Roll as Jamal joined the two offstage.

"So it has come down to these three favorites, Breanna, Thunderstorm, and Slater," he said.

The American Idol season 23 host noted that one of them would take the final Top 3 stop and compete to be the winner. Ryan revealed that the final person was Breanna Nix. The contestant broke down in tears as eliminated contestants, Thunderstorm and Slater clapped for her and cheered her on.

They hugged each other and Lionel Richie clapped while standing up. Breanna Nix, John Foster, and Jamal Roberts will return to the American Idol season 23 stage on Sunday, May 18, 2025, in hopes of winning the ABC reality show.

Fans of the singing show commented on the finalists online and a majority of them were happy to see the Top 3.

Tune in on Sunday, May 18, 2025, to see who takes home the American Idol trophy on ABC.

