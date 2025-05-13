"Loved Born to be Wild"— American Idol fans react to Slater Nalley's elimination ahead of the Top 3

American Idol season 23 aired its latest episode this week on Monday, May 12, 2025. The episode saw the Top 3 contestants get revealed at the end of the episode when host Ryan Seacrest announced the public vote.

Slater Nalley and Thunderstorm Artis were eliminated from the show ahead of the finale, which is set to begin on Sunday, May 17, 2025. Fans of the singing competition commented on the eliminations online and were upset to see 18-year-old Slater get sent home. One person wrote on X:

"Slater Nalley #AmericanIdol I’m so sad you are not in the finale! Keep singing & writing songs, you have such potential, you’re so talented! Loved Born to be Wild, showed another side, it was great!!! Wishing you all the best!"

"Slater absolutely deserved to be selected for the Top 3 on @AmericanIdol! I know he’s getting a record deal and has better ahead. Can’t wait to have him, Jamal, and John on my music playlists," a fan commented.

"I'm kind of relieved he'll be free to make his own decisions, not tied to Disney/Idol. Go be a star Slater!! Your unique voice is awesome," a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 praised Slater Nalley's talent:

"SLATER is our favorite. He is definitely a talented artist. I hope he goes onto bigger and better things than some network controlling scripted show and remembers one name: Chris Daughtry. Chris didn't need idol to make it huge, and SLATER will be selling out concerts in no time," a person wrote.

"Slater Nalley #AmericanIdol I’ve been a fan since your audition & you made it easy to continue being a fan, I’m voting for you!" a fan commented.

"@slater_nalley You are the #AmericanIdol !!! You have crushed it every week and I have voted for you!! Your career will skyrocket!!" a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 further said:

"Slater, what were you thinking. You had a recipe that worked. Even Lionel told you more than once to stay in your lane. Why would you think you could do Steppenwolf? Like Steppenwolf? And the other song in a tuxedo kinda jazz style? Man…" a person wrote.

"sad that Slater didn’t make it, but so proud of him! He’s going to have a great career no matter what," a fan commented.

"I can't even get control on the crowd" — Lionel Richie comments on the audience's response to Slater Nalley singing Born to be Wild in American Idol season 23's Disney Night

During part 2 of American Idol season 23's Disney Night, which aired on Monday, May 12, 2025, Slater Nalley performed two songs much like the other contestants. For one of his performances, he chose Born To Be Wild by Steppenwolf, which was featured in D3: The Mighty Ducks.

As a result of his performance, the audience cheered loudly for the American Idol season 23 singer, making it difficult for the judges to share their feedback.

"I can't even get control on the crowd," Lionel Richie said.

He joked with Slater that he made a mess again by making the crowd go crazy and said they were out of control. He added that Slater was also out of control. Carrie Underwood also praised the singer and said that she loved the song for the American Idol season 23 singer.

She added that the judges were at his show while Luke Bryan said he loved it. Ryan Seacrest joined Slater on stage and asked him if he was ever "wild." The participant responded, "Yes," and added that was what his teachers said.

After all the performances wrapped up, the host welcomed the Top 5 to the stage after the voting time ended. He revealed the results and noted that Slater Nalley was eliminated from the show.

Fans of American Idol season 23 reacted to Slater's elimination online and were upset to see him go home.

Staler's American Idol season 23 journey is available to watch as all aired episodes of the show are available to stream on Hulu.

