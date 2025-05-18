“I love our panel” — American Idol executive producer hints at Carrie Underwood’s future on the show

Megan Michaels Wolflick, American Idol's executive producer and showrunner, has hinted that current judge Carrie Underwood may continue for season 24, amid concerns that the season 4 winner may leave the judging panel. In a conversation with TVLine on May 17, 2025, Wolflick said,

“It’s early days still, but I love our panel. I think we’re in a good place.”

Carrie Underwood made her debut as a full-time judge on American Idol season 23, filling the void created by Katy Perry's departure after seven seasons. Despite adding excitement to the panel, Underwood's work as a judge has generated conflicting opinions, with many wondering if she will return for the following season.

Wolflick’s comments, however, signal optimism about the current panel of Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan remaining intact.

American Idol executive producer Megan Michaels reflects on the future of the show

In an interview with TVLine on May 17, 2025, Megan Michaels Wolflick addressed questions about the future of the American Idol judging panel, which currently comprises Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. While she would not confirm the return of any single judge for American Idol season 24, she did state that the production team is satisfied with the existing lineup. She said,

"I’m excited for them to crown their first winner together as a threesome. They’re all passionate about the show.”

As an American Idol alum and the winner of season 4, Carrie Underwood's appointment brought historical significance to the show. However, despite her success as a former contestant, Carrie Underwood has faced criticism for offering limited feedback and avoiding harsh critiques during live performances. Wolflick said,

"I think she brought so much. She really had to carve out her own role. She was stepping into the shoes of a former judge, but she needed to be her own person, and she definitely did that." She added, "I think she’s brought a lot to the show, and I hope people love it. She’s a bit of a discovery, too. I mean, who knew she was such a metal head?"

According to reports, Underwood expressed concern earlier in the season about coming across as too harsh, given her own experience on the show as a contestant. Wolflick’s comments suggest that the show is still considering all its options ahead of season 24, but that they are leaning toward stability in the judging panel. She said,

“Obviously, American Idol is coming back as a show, and we already have thousands of submissions coming in for next season. So the momentum is coming, but we’ll have to stay tuned. We never share our hand before the end of the season, but it should be coming soon, and we’re excited about the show doing so well.”

Wolflick also highlighted the show’s continued ratings success, noting that the live episodes have seen a significant increase in viewership. She emphasized that the show has experienced strong growth from the premiere to the present, adding that in today’s declining television landscape, that kind of momentum is something special.

When asked about how artists are selected for the finale, she compared the process to crafting a recipe, mixing nostalgia with fresh talent. She revealed, the challenge lies in not knowing who will make the Top 14 each season, which makes planning ideal duet pairings tricky.

Fans can stream American Idol on Hulu.

