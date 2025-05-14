"She might pull off a win"— American Idol fans react to Breanna Nix making it to the Top 3

American Idol season 23 aired episode 18 on Monday, May 12, 2025. The episode saw the Top 5 perform Disney songs as the public cast their votes online. At the end of the episode, Ryan Seacrest read out who received the most votes and made it to the finale.

Ad

Breanna Nix, who sang This Will Be and You'll Be in My Heart, was one of the singers who advanced to the Top 3 along with Jamal Roberts and John Foster, while Thunderstorm Artis and Slater Nalley were eliminated from the show.

Fans of the ABC reality show commented on Breanna's finalist position.

"Happy for Breanna. I think she might pull off a win," one person wrote on X.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Ok that was tough but those were the final 3 I picked too. I feel like Breanna is the next @carrieunderwood," a fan commented.

"Glad Breanna made it Fear that the shows producers are putting their thumb on the scale to ensure John wins though," a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 praised Breanna's performances.

"I‘m not sure if the judges or producers R reading the live tweets or if they just finally couldn't keep insulting her but FINALLY the judges gave Breanna her due. Maybe Lin Manuel changed their minds. A little late Carrie," a person wrote.

Ad

"Vocally Breanna is every bit as good as Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood were in their #AmericanIdol competition days. Both Clarkson and Underwood have improved a lot since but back then Breanna would've compared favorably. That she isn't the clear frontrunner is... odd," a fan commented.

"beautiful performance from Breanna! love how she made it her own, just like every other song she’s done. so excited for her future no matter what, she’s going places!" a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of American Idol season 23 further said:

"no,she was clearly the worst tonight.she butchered Natalie Cole song and just wasnt nearly as good as Thunderbolt or Slater.she is a good singer but no way in hell can she compete with these 2 singers Jamal and John r gonna have to carry the show next week for real," a person wrote.

Ad

"I’m not a Breanna fan at all but I’m not going to act as if she’s not the strongest singer behind Jamal. She definitely deserves to be in the finale and will probably win. I like to vote on the contestants performance that particular night. So let’s hope Jamal shows out," a fan commented.

Ad

"Your voice and your presence is so strong"— Luke Bryan praises Breanna Nix's rendition of You'll Be in My Heart from Tarzan in American Idol

Ad

In Monday's episode of American Idol season 23, Breanna Nix took to the stage twice, once with a song from The Parent Trap and then by singing a song that was featured in Tarzan.

During her This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) performance, Carrie Underwood expressed concern about the first half of her performance. She told the American Idol season 23 contestant that it felt like Breanna was "unsure" and urged her to have fun.

Ad

Meanwhile, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan praised the singer. Lionel told Breanna that it was the "perfect song" and that she had taken herself to a point where pressure was going to be a constant for the rest of her life. Luke noted that he didn't realize how many staccato notes were in the song and said he loved her "vibe."

During her You'll Be in My Heart performance, Carrie Underwood commented on the presence of Breanna's family and said that it was a "sweet moment." She noted that the American Idol season 23 contestant had been "solid throughout" the competition. Lionel also praised Breanna and said that he enjoyed her performance.

Ad

"Your voice and your presence is so strong," Luke added.

Ad

Later in the episode, it was announced that Breanna had made it to the finale, and fans online celebrated her success.

Watch Breanna Nix compete against Jamal Roberts and John Foster in the season finale of American Idol season 23 on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More