American Idol season 23 finalist John Foster acknowledged fan support after advancing to the Top 2 during the season finale. Shortly after the announcement, he posted a video on Instagram on May 19, 2025, thanking viewers for their votes and asking them to continue participating in the voting process.

“Thank you so, so very much for voting me into your top two...I can be the next American Idol if you are willing to vote… I love you all so much. Let's do it together,” he said.

Foster's finale journey on American Idol season 23

Foster thanks fans after the finale advancement

Shortly after the May 18, 2025, live finale began, host Ryan Seacrest announced that John Foster had secured a spot in the final two contestants, along with Jamal Roberts. Breanna Nix was named the third-place finisher during the midway results update. Following this reveal, Foster shared a video on Instagram thanking fans for their continued support.

In the caption accompanying the video, he wrote:

“TOP 2, Y’ALL!! 🙏 I’m so grateful for every vote, every prayer, every bit of love you’ve shown me. If you wanna see me bring this home, keep those votes coming! We’re almost there, now let’s finish strong together!”

During the video, Foster emphasized,

“It is absolutely amazing… We can only do this with your support behind me.”

His request to “please, please, please” keep voting was followed by his message of appreciation and encouragement to continue the collective effort.

John Foster's finale live performance

Foster began the finale with the song Queen’s We Are the Champions, alongside Roberts and Nix. His solo performance for Round 1 was Toby Keith’s Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American), selected by mentor Jelly Roll from Foster’s list of favorites. Foster received a standing ovation from all three judges.

Lionel Richie commented it was the “perfect song,” while Carrie Underwood said she was “so proud” of him, and Luke Bryan remarked that Foster’s “whole disposition has changed” since his audition. The performance concluded with Foster dedicating the song to military veterans, including his grandfathers, who were present in the studio audience.

Later in the American Idol episode, Foster performed his original single, Tell That Angel I Love Her, during a hometown concert in Addis, Louisiana. He wrote the song in memory of his late friend Maggie Dunn. During the live broadcast, he also sang John Denver’s Take Me Home, Country Roads.

The performance prompted another standing ovation, and all three judges offered positive feedback, with Bryan noting it was “wonderfully done.”

Moving forward to the final vote

The American Idol three-hour finale episode featured hometown visit recaps and live performances with celebrity guests. Foster’s trip to Addis included a high school visit, fan meetups, and a parade. He also reflected on the reception of his original song.

Voting remained open during the final round of the American Idol season 23 finale. Viewers cast their final votes as John Foster and Jamal Roberts performed live for one last time. The votes would determine the season's winner. During the broadcast, host Ryan Seacrest encouraged audiences to continue participating in the voting process.

Seacrest later confirmed that over 26 million votes were submitted, doubling the total from last year’s finale. Roberts was declared the winner of season 23, while Foster finished in second place.

The American Idol season 23 finale is available for streaming on Hulu starting May 19.

