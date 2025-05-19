⁠"How did John make it to Top 2?!"— American Idol fans react to Breanna Nix’s elimination in the finale

American Idol season 23 started live streaming its finale special on May 18, 2025, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The segment saw the finalists — Breanna Nix, Jamal Roberts, and John Foster perform on stage before which, the top 2 were revealed.

After several performances and a guest performance from Salt N Pepa, the host, Ryan Seacrest, welcomed the finalists on stage and revealed that Breanna Nix's journey had ended.

Fans online reacted to Breanna's elimination and were upset to see her get eliminated instead of John Foster. One person wrote on X:

"Not even trying to be funny, but how did John make it to Top 2?!"

"Breanna was robbed!!! Winner in my heart. Last woman standing," a tweet read.

"I honestly think Breanna should’ve been in the top two alongside Jamal if we’re talking vocals. Butttt, that’s just me," a fan commented.

Fans of American Idol season 23 were shocked by Breanna's elimination:

"Breanna not making it to the final 2 is shocking! Im not surprised John made it because country does so well on this show but I think he shouldve been the one eliminated. Smh," a person wrote.

"Disappointed but not surprised. I had a feeling Breanna would place 3rd. She should be so proud regardless, she was very consistent throughout the competition and should have a successful career," a fan commented.

"beyond proud of Breanna! she’s going to go far regardless what a great season for her! So excited to see all the great things coming her way! She’s so deserving of every bit of success!!" a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 further said:

"This was not a good season for women. Only 1 in the top 5, and none in the top 2. Some of them deserved better, especially Grayson, Gabby, and Drew. I also voted for Breanna over Jamal tonight," a person wrote.

"I OFFICIALLY think idol is rigged because there is no way *no offense* that Jamal went through instead of breanna!? Top 2 should of been john and breanna," a fan commented.

Breanna gets eliminated during the American Idol season 23 finale as the Top 2 get announced

During American Idol season 23's finale, a little after the episode reached midway, host Ryan Seacrest asked the Top 3 contestants to join him on stage as he revealed who received the most votes and became the last singer standing.

He revealed that in no particular order, https://www.sportskeeda.com/us/reality-tv/what-john-foster-s-odds-winning-american-idol-season-23-details-explored was the first person in the Top 2, followed by Jamal Roberts. This ended Breanna Nix's journey. However, not before the female contestant delivered memorable performances on stage.

Along with her competitors, Breanna sang We Are The Champions to kick-start the finale segment. For her first individual performance of the night, the participant chose In Jesus Name (God of Possible) by Katy Nichols. Ahead of her performance, she met with Jelly Roll during which she opened up a dark phase of her life.

"My mind played tricks on me," she told him.

The American Idol season 23 mentor praised her vulnerability and termed it her "superpower." After an emotional session, she took to the stage and was praised by the judges. For her second performance, Breanna sang The Climb by Miley Cyrus, which earned her a standing ovation from the judges and her family members.

Luke called it the "perfect song choice" that felt like a 6-minute-long movie. He told her that she took him on an "unbelievable ride" while Lionel Richie told her it was "moving" and urged America to vote for her.

Fans online reacted to Breanna Nix's elimination in the finale episode and were upset to see her go home so close to winning American Idol.

All episodes of American Idol season 23 are available to stream on Hulu, where Breanna's journey can be replayed for her fans.

