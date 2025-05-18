What are John Foster's odds of winning American Idol season 23? Details explored

The finale of American Idol season 23 is set to be released on May 18, 2025. It will feature its three finalists, John Foster, Breanna Nix, and Jamal Roberts, performing to win the title of America's Next Singing Superstar. Apart from the finalists, the finale will also feature an array of non-competition performances from acclaimed artists and contestants of American Idol.

Ahead of the finale, fans of the show are curious to see which of the three finalists has the highest chances of winning.

A website called BetUS.com.pa has viewers covered because it's a privately owned gambling site, where people from the US can bet at odds. According to the website, John Foster has the second-highest chance of winning the competition, after Jamal Roberts and before Breanna Nix.

More on John Foster's odds of winning American Idol season 23

The Addis, Louisville resident John Foster is the second choice of the oddsmakers with +200 odds of winning. This means that the probability of him winning would be 28.5%. The website presents these odds in a sportsbook style, equipping users with the correct data to bet on the winner.

When it comes to Jamal Roberts, the odds are in his favour at -300. To give an idea of how big his odds are, the chances of him winning are 3-to-1. If that is converted to a percentage, then the probability of him winning is 75%, compared to Foster's 28.5%. The person who wants to bet on him would have to wager $3 to get a profit of $1.

When it comes to Breanna Nix, the odds of her winning are +350. This means that she stands a 22.2% chance of winning. For the fans who are wondering why the total of all three probability percentages is more than 100%, it is because of the rake the oddsmaker takes.

While the website implies that Jamal is to secure the winning place, John is the first runner up, and Breanna is the second runner up, anything could obviously happen because these odds aren't precise. For example, two of the favorites on the website's odds were both eliminated in the last episode.

Now it's up to the fans to see who among the three takes home the title. They can vote for each contestant a maximum of 30 times, only during Sunday's live show, which is to air from 7 to 10 pm ET.

John Foster's last performances and what the judges had to say about them on American Idol season 23

In episode 18 of American Idol season 23, the 18-year-old John Foster chose to sing The Bare Necessities from The Jungle Book. His second song was Rainbow Connection from The Muppets. His song choices reflected the common Disney theme of the episode.

After his first American Idol performance, Carrie Underwood said that he chose a fun song and made it his own, adding that it was a good time. Meanwhile, Lionel Richie said:

"You've got likability. A lot of people think it's just about singing, but they've got to like you!"

Luke Bryan said that he had a peculiar look and sound. After his second performance, Luke noted that at that point, they had seen him going all over the map. He also complimented how authentic Foster sounded.

Lionel stated that he was in love with the "timbre" in John's voice because he knew it was him in the very first note. Carrie said the contestant was proving her right by standing there and told him he might just win the whole thing.

Fans of the show can follow its official Instagram page, @americanidol, for more updates on American Idol season 23.

