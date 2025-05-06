"No one has ever proved me more wrong than you" — Luke Bryan praises John Foster’s performance on American Idol

American Idol season 23 returned on May 6, 2025, with the Judges’ Song Contest and the announcement of the Top 7 finalists. Each contestant performed one of three songs anonymously chosen by judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood.

Whoever selected a judge’s song earned that judge a point. The judge with the most points would win the chance to save one contestant from elimination. Luke and Lionel tied, gaining three points each and earning the shared power to save a finalist.

The bottom two were Mattie Pruitt and Josh King, with Josh ultimately eliminated. Mattie was saved by the judges and moved on to the next round. The Top 7 moving forward are: Breanna Nix, Mattie Pruitt, John Foster, Gabby Samone, Jamal Roberts, Thunderstorm Artis, and Slater Nalley. These singers will now prepare for back-to-back Disney-themed nights airing May 12 and 13.

“I was doing my TikTok scroll daily, and I saw a clip of me saying I didn’t know if you could sing good enough. Man, no one has ever proved me more wrong than you,” Luke Bryan told Foster.

John Foster earns praise from the judges in American Idol

During the May 6 episode of American Idol season 23, John Foster performed I Cross My Heart by George Strait as part of the Judges’ Song Contest. The format required each contestant to choose one of three songs, each secretly selected by a judge.

John’s choice, later revealed to be picked by Carrie Underwood, gave him an opportunity to show his range and vocal control through a country ballad. Carrie explained her song selections were made with each contestant’s voice and appeal in mind.

As a former winner herself, she aimed to guide the singers toward performances that would resonate with both the judges and the viewing audience. Following John’s performance, she praised his delivery and connection to the song.

“The reason I picked the songs for everybody is I've been in your shoes,” Carrie told him. “I feel like I know what will showcase your voice the best and what people out there want to hear and vote for. I was so right," she said.

Carrie Underwood further added,

"That was absolutely perfect. Hearing you sing that song, it felt comfortable, it felt genuine. I feel like that was one of your best performances, John. And it made me so happy.”

Highlights from the Top 7 performances in American Idol

The night featured solo performances and group tributes, beginning with a trio performance of Lionel Richie’s Dancing on the Ceiling by Jamal, Gabby, and Josh. Later, John, Thunderstorm, and Slater performed Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day by Luke Bryan, while Mattie and Breanna closed out the group performances with Carrie Underwood’s Something in the Water.

Gabby Samone chose Hero by Mariah Carey, which showcased her vocal control in American Idol. Lionel praised her ability to take on the challenge, saying she “made a moment out of it.” Jamal Roberts performed Fantasia’s I Believe, and received positive feedback for his delivery.

Thunderstorm Artis selected Faithfully by Journey, dedicating it to his wife and children. Carrie had picked the song for him, and the judges praised his heartfelt delivery. Slater Nalley closed the night with Bruce Springsteen’s Atlantic City. His country-inspired rendition, complete with guitar, was well received and credited to Luke Bryan’s song pick.

The next round will feature a two-night Disney celebration. Fans can vote through the American Idol website, app, or via text.

American Idol will air its next episodes on May 11 and 12, with streaming available on Hulu the day after broadcast.

