Breanna Nix’s quiet rise has me convinced she could win American Idol season 23

*Disclaimer: This American Idol article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

When I first wrote about Breanna Nix, I said her American Idol run reminded me that the best reality TV stories often begin with self-doubt. Now that she’s made it to the season 23 finale, I believe her journey has become one of the most meaningful arcs this season — and maybe even across recent seasons of the show.

Breanna didn’t enter the competition with viral momentum or show-stopping flair. She introduced herself as “just a stay-at-home mom” and sang Jesus, Take the Wheel — a performance that earned her praise from Carrie Underwood and a golden ticket to Hollywood. Since then, she’s taken each round as an opportunity to grow, not just as a vocalist, but as a person.

From The Show Must Go On to You’ll Be in My Heart, every performance has felt like a message she was sending to herself as much as the audience. And what has me convinced about her potential to win? It’s not just the notes she hits — it’s how she makes each one count.

In my opinion, Breanna's growth has been steady, sincere, and entirely her own. In a competition built around big moments, her quiet strength might just be the most powerful finale story this season.

Every song she sang in American Idol became a step forward in Breanna's story

Breanna Nix’s American Idol performances weren’t just about vocal delivery — they were chapters in a larger story of self-belief taking root. From the beginning, Breanna’s song choices seemed to come from the heart, not just to impress the judges. Each one showed what she was feeling at that point in her journey and how much she had grown.

After making it into the Top 14, she sang The Show Must Go On — a big, powerful song by Queen. It wasn’t just about hitting the right notes, it was about her telling the world she wasn’t going to stop now. In later rounds, Like My Mother Does and Reflection showcased her emotional range, each song aligning with themes of identity, family and growth.

Breanna spoke in an exclusive interview with People magazine in April 2025.

“I think I’m starting to believe in myself, which is really weird because for my whole life I didn’t think I was worth anything,” she shared.

By the time she reached the Top 5 of American Idol, her versatility was on full display. She brought joy with This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) and tenderness with You’ll Be in My Heart. These weren’t random selections — they were signals. Breanna wasn’t trying to out-sing anyone. She was simply trying to tell the truth, in her own voice.

Week after week, that voice grew stronger. What began as quiet confidence turned into steady presence. And in my opinion, that kind of consistency — rooted in story, not spectacle — is what makes a finalist unforgettable.

Breanna’s sincerity might be the reason she wins

In a season filled with vocal highs and standout stage moments, what has consistently set Breanna Nix apart is her sincerity. She hasn’t needed dramatic backdrops or big-band arrangements to leave an impression — just her voice, her story, and a quiet confidence that’s grown stronger each week.

Breanna has been open about her past — about struggling with self-worth, navigating rejection in high school, and overcoming insecurities around her appearance. These weren’t just side notes to her performances; they were part of her artistry. American Idol judge Luke Bryan spoke to People magazine on May 14, 2025.

"When you look at every time Breanna gets through, we're like, 'She keeps showing up and making it happen,'" the "Play It Again," he shared.

When she performed Gratitude during the Head-to-Head duet round, Carrie Underwood got emotional watching Breanna express her faith so openly. It wasn’t just a song — it was a personal declaration.

And that’s been true throughout. Even when she took on big artists like Adele with Water Under the Bridge, or classics like Open Arms and Tell Your Heart to Beat Again, she didn’t try to mimic them. She made each track feel grounded and reflective of her own life.

In my opinion, that’s what voters connect to most. Breanna has never hidden behind the performance — she’s been present in every lyric. Whether or not she wins American Idol, she’s given viewers something real to hold onto.

And in a show where authenticity often outshines theatrics, that might be exactly what brings her the title.

American Idol episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

