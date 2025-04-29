"Randy Travis would approve" — American Idol judge Carrie Underwood praises John Foster’s 'I Told You So' performance 

American Idol aired its Top 10 reveal episode on April 28, 2025, where John Foster secured his place with a performance of I Told You So by Randy Travis and Carrie Underwood. Foster, who is from Louisiana, chose to perform without his guitar for this round. After his performance,

“I love that each challenge you push yourself and try to do different songs and do different things, like lose the guitar. I think Randy Travis would approve,” Carrie Underwood commented.

Foster’s decision to step out of his usual style contributed to his progression in the competition. Throughout the season, he has presented a mix of original songs and covers, steadily advancing through each round. His first performance of the season, Tell That Angel I Love Her, was dedicated to his late friend and was noted for establishing an early connection with audiences.

During the Top 12 performances, contestants delivered songs connected to memorable American Idol moments, followed by live voting. Foster’s performance and the audience response resulted in him moving forward to the Top 10.

John Foster impresses judges with his performances in American Idol

On Sunday night, John Foster impressed the audience with his energetic take on Elvis Presley’s Jailhouse Rock during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-themed episode. After receiving advice from guest mentor James Taylor to loosen up, Foster delivered a spirited performance in his signature cowboy hat and guitar.

Before starting, he asked the crowd, “Y’all ready to rock the house tonight?” — the audience cheered for him. After his performance, Luke Bryan told Foster he was “very proud,”

"It wasn’t like an Elvis impersonator, it was just John Foster doing Elvis,” he shared.

Lionel Richie agreed, saying that he was "so comfortable," and that’s what made it "believable" for them. Carrie Underwood further praised his song choice and stage presence,

“You were having fun with it, you made it your own, and I feel like I was watching like a young Dwight Yoakam up there,” she said.

Following his standout Jailhouse Rock performance, Foster returned to the stage on Monday with I Told You So, crediting Carrie Underwood during his performance in appreciation for her mentorship. His ability to connect with the audience across different styles — from upbeat rock to heartfelt country — helped him get his place in the Top 10.

Who else advanced to the Top 10 on American Idol 2025?

Along with John Foster, nine other contestants advanced to the American Idol Top 10 on Monday’s episode. After the night’s performances — where contestants sang iconic songs inspired by unforgettable Idol moments — America’s votes decided who would continue their journey.

The Top 10 artists are:

John Foster

Josh King

Jamal Roberts

Mattie Pruitt

Thunderstorm Artis

Slater Nalley

Gabby Samone

Canaan James Hill

Kolbi Jordan

Breanna Nix

Among the highlights, Carrie Underwood told Breanna Nix after her performance of Tell Your Heart to Beat Again,

“You just stop everything. Keep believing and keep raising the bar,” she shared.

Meanwhile, Lionel Richie praised Slater Nalley’s Angel From Montgomery.

“Your confidence is coming out. You’re solid as a rock,” Richie said.

Thunderstorm Artis was also recognized for maintaining his signature vibe during House of the Rising Sun. Ché and Filo were eliminated after the Top 12 performances. With strong feedback and growing fan support, the Top 10 artists now move one step closer to the finale.

American Idol continues Sunday and Monday nights at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC, with episodes available for streaming the next day on Hulu.

