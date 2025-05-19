"He is a winner!!!"— American Idol fans react to Jamal Roberts' finale rendition of Just My Imagination

American Idol's season 23 finale started airing live on ABC on Sunday, May 18, 2025, and opened up with the Top 3 — Jamal Roberts, John Foster, and Breanna Nix singing We Are The World. After the group performance, the finalists took to the stage individually to show America why they deserved to win the show.

As part of his second performance of the night, Jamal Roberts sang Just My Imagination by The Temptations. Before the song started, clips of Jamal's visit back home were played as the singer visited his kids and students, all of whom praised Jamal.

Fans reacted to Jamal's rendition of Just My Imagination online and praised the singer. One person wrote on X:

"Jamal Roberts is undeniable. I don't care what the results are. He is a winner!!!"

"I absolutely LOVE that Luke, Lionel, and Jelly Roll has been Team Jamal from DAY ONE! The way Jelly Roll gets emotional when Jamal sings is exactly how I be at home crying every episode lol," a fan commented.

"Yass Jamal so smooth with it ….Jamal did the Temptations’s Just my imagination it was amazing and he made it his own," a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 commented on the video of Jamal visiting his hometown:

"Jamal Roberts #AmericanIdol great performance. You have such an incredible fan base. It’s awesome seeing you connect with your students. Raising up the next generation is awesome. I could totally see you in a broadway musical," a person wrote.

"20,000 people showed up for Jamal. This guy is already the idol He could sell out an arena now. I don't care what the results are. He is that guy!!!" a fan commented.

"Jamal goes into schools where the young kids might have problems and/or are different and who look like him and gives motivational lessons. They were so excited to see him, some of them in tears hugging him. It would mean so much for him to win," a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 further said:

"But it'd be a disgrace. Jamal's proven himself to be more versatile, better vocally, & just on another level as an artist. I believe in speaking what you want into the atmosphere and putting work to your faith. We all need to vote like never before and speak life," a person wrote.

"I have to agree with Carrie …the most important quality, IMO, is to be able to sing anything and make it your own. Jamal has been fabulous, but I think all three deserve the win," a fan commented.

"That's love— Jamal Roberts reacts to his hometown hosting a parade for him as shown on the American Idol season 23 finale

Jamal Roberts went home like the other finalists ahead of the American Idol season 23 finale. Clips of his brief visit to Meridian, Mississippi, were played ahead of his rendition of Just My Imagination.

In the clip, the American Idol season 23 contestant spoke about his experience and said he wanted to give back to the community and be someone his children could look up to. He met Gianna, his youngest daughter, who was born recently, before he spoke to Harmoni and Lyrik and told them that the town was throwing him a "big party."

Jamal went to the school where he taught and met his students. The American Idol season 23 contestant was met with cheers as he took them for a "fun day." His students praised him and said he was an inspiration, while Jamal told them that despite what happened, he would still be their coach.

He attended a family cookout and met his family, who prayed for his victory. The following clip showed a parade being held downtown in Jamal's honor. He said his dream was to bring love and unite his city.

"The fact that they took time to stand in a parade and walk all the way down to City Hall, that's love," he said.

Fans of American Idol season 23 reacted to Jamal's performance and the video of his hometown visit online and hoped he would win the show.

The show is currently airing live, and the nation still has time to vote for their favorite singer on American Idol season 23.

