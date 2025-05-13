“Exactly America”- American Idol fans celebrate Jamal Roberts’ entry into the Top 3

The coveted episode 18 of American Idol season 23 came out on May 11. It witnessed the Top 5 contestants vying for a spot in the Top 3. While Thunderstorm Artis and Slater Nalley bit the dust after another night of Disney-themed songs, John Foster, Breanna Nix, and Jamal Roberts advanced to the finale.

Jamal Roberts came to be known for the consistency in the quality of his performances throughout the season. The judges, Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, have always appreciated his inherent talent. Viewers on X also loved him, and some of them even promoted his voting lines.

In episode 18, Jamal performed on Disney songs such as Ain't No Mountain High Enough from Remember the Titans and Beauty and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast. His progress into the Top 3 by public vote wasn't contested by fans of American Idol on X, as all of them were largely in favor of it:

"Jamal in the finale. That’s all! Exactly America," a fan said.

The Tweet above (Image via X/@MantonieByrd)

"Jamal Roberts is head and shoulders above these other contestants. Period!" said another.

"Jamal is through. Thank goodness," added a third.

"JAMALLLLLLL. He winning it give him his CROWNNNNNNNNN," wrote one.

Fans of American Idol praised his performance of the night and cheered for his win.

"Well, I actually wasn't too mad at the results.. Jamal should win," an X user wrote.

"Jamal made finale. Iktr!" wrote another user.

"TOP THREE JAMAL!!!!" commented one.

"Jamal is amazing and he has grace, poise, stage presence, and makes every song his own!" stated another.

Jamal Roberts' Disney-themed performances and judges' comments in American Idol season 23 episode 18

The 27-year-old Jamal Roberts, hailing from Meridian, Mississippi, sang Ain't No Mountain High Enough from Remember the Titans. After his performance, the American Idol alum turned judge, Carrie Underwood, said:

"We all know your voice is incredible. You do have an incredible gift, but you missed an opportunity to move around and entertain. We know you have that in you. Let's go!"

The legendary past master of music, Lionel Richie, stated that he didn't know if he could emotionally take another performance. He added that the singer could "Jamal-orize" every song:

"You could take 'Three Blind Mice' and turn it into a soulful song," he added.

The award-winning country singer, Luke Bryan, said that he watched Jamal's original audition that morning, and seeing him reach there was a ride. After his second performance of Beauty and the Beast from the popular Disney movie, the live audience cheered for him. To this, Carrie said that she didn't want to say anything over the crowd.

Lionel was in disbelief as he rhetorically asked how he could give such a performance. He added that Jamal had so much soul and that only he could pull off such a performance.

"Jamal, let's win this thing!" said Luke.

Now it is for the fans to decide who among the three remaining contestants takes home the coveted title. The Grand Finale of American Idol season 23, episode 19, is set to release on May 18 at 8 pm ET on ABC.

